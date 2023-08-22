Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes Are Reportedly "Better Off As Friends," Says Source

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sophia Bush and her estranged husband, Grant Hughes, are "better off as friends," a source told Us Weekly. The insider added that the exes “weren’t getting enough time with each other” Bush filed for divorce after 13 months of marriage.

The news broke earlier this month that the One Tree Hill actress and her ex are getting a divorce. It came as a shock to fans considering they got married last year and had recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

“It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other,” the source continued. “They want each other to be happy and for their nonprofit to continue to thrive.”

Although their romance “started to fizzle,” the source added that the estranged couple is committed to “still maintaining a close friendship” post-split. “Ultimately, they wanted what’s best for the both of them, professionally and personally, and decided that it was the healthiest to cordially go their separate ways,” the source explained.

Bush and Hughes had already developed a friendship before they began dating. She even opened up about their relationship during an episode of her One Tree Hill rewatch podcast, Drama Queens with co-stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz.

“When I shifted the place that I pick [dates] from or that I was willing to see potential from to being not sympathetic but inspired, I went, ‘Oh, oh!’” she said during the episode, pointing out that she no longer wanted “to fix and help and save and mother” a partner. “It’s not lost on me — nor any of my friends — that the person that I went, ‘Oh!’ about, I’d known for 10 years.”