Suki Waterhouse Takes Pregnancy Fashion to a New Level In Chic Crop Top

Suki Waterhouse is living proof that pregnancy and fashion go hand in hand.



In a paid Instagram post promoting The Laundress Laundry, a luxury laundry detergent company, Waterhouse can be seen washing a stunning Christian Dior dress in her sink while sporting a crop-top (highlighting her pregnant belly) and baggy jeans.



The crop top is mesh and features fringe highlights throughout. Her baggy jeans are perfectly unbuttoned at the base of her pregnant belly, once again accentuating her adorable pregnant belly.



"Becoming an adult woman with @thelaundress #TLPartner," Waterhouse captioned the promotional video.

In the video, Waterhouse joked that she is "known to have stains on her clothes” but recently she has “learned how to clean and become an adult woman.” She then says that she "kind of prefer(s) just to hand wash it because it makes me feel like a prairie girl in the 1950s."

Later in the video, Waterhouse can be seen wearing the very same green, sheer Christian Dior dress she was cleaning, telling the camera that the dress not only "smells amazing," but once again highlighted her growing baby bump.

"It's the best way to be super gentle with this fabric," Waterhouse added, referring to cleaning the delicate, see-through gown.

Waterhouse recently announced she's expecting her first child with actor Robert Pattinson in November. The couple have been dating for five years and are “thrilled beyond words” to be expecting their first bundle of joy, People reported at the time.



A second source added that the couple "are ready for a child and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want. They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”