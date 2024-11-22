Susan Sarandon's Daughter Says 'Thelma & Louise Star' Was a Hardcore "Almond Mom"

Susan Sarandon's daughter Eva Amurri has opened up about what it was like growing up with the Hollywood actress.

Amurri, who is a lifestyle influencer and actress, spoke to SheKnows about Sarandon being a total "almond mom" before health and wellness was so fashionable.

"My mom was a tried and true 'almond mom,'" Amurri told the publication. "She actually used to walk down to the Village to, like, the only organic grocery store that existed in New York City in the early '80s and would get everything there. My mom thought Cheerios was, like, a junk food—that is how almond mom she was."

The term "almond mom" was coined in reference to some of the comments Yolanda Hadid, Gigi and Bella's mother, made on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. At one point, she told a "weak" teenage Gigi to "have a couple of almonds, and chew them really well," according to Today, which caused a lot of controversy.

A post shared by HAPPILY EVA AFTER® (@thehappilyeva) A photo posted by on

As for Sarandon, Amurri also shared with SheKnows that she now sends "disgusting cereal" to her grandchildren, which they won't eat. "I had to stop being nice about it," the influencer explained, in order to stop the shipments from her well-intentioned mom.

Amurri shares children Marlowe, 10, Major, 8, and Mateo, 4, with ex-husband Kyle Martino. She has been married to Ian Hock since this past June, per People.

When it comes to feeding her own kids, Amurri has a more laid-back philosophy, and feels her little ones have a very healthy relationship with food because they're allowed to eat what they want. "My 4-year-old will eat, like, half of an ice cream, and he'll be like, 'I think I'm done,' you know?" she explained. "He won’t eat past what he wants, I think because I'm just so nonchalant about it."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amurri writes about motherhood, entertaining, beauty, style and more on her blog Happily Eva After.