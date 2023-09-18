Sydney Sweeney’s 26th Birthday Party Was Star-Studded and 1980s Prom-Themed

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Though Sydney Sweeney is definitively a 1990s baby—she was born in 1997 and just turned 26 a few days ago—it was back to the 1980s for Sweeney’s prom-themed birthday party, which she let us have a glimpse of on Instagram this weekend.

(Image credit: Instagram)

The actress “teased the festivities on her Instagram Story on Sunday with an aesthetic filtered snap of mirror balls and pink curtains draped across the ceiling,” People writes. To show off what the party looked like, Sweeney reposted several of her friends’ own Instagram Stories, with the aforementioned mirror balls and pink curtains on display in one, and “a lit-up dance floor, balloon displays, and a white banner with pink text that read ‘Syd’s Prom’ against sparkly metallic fringe” in others.

(Image credit: Instagram)

There was a photo booth courtesy of Revolve and Polaroid on hand, and the backdrop for the prom photos was blue-and-pink starry steamers with two color-coordinated balloon arches. The décor nailed the 1980s prom theme, but so did the birthday girl herself: Sweeney “wore a bright pink minidress with puffy sleeves that looked like it came straight out of the ‘80s, as seen in photos she posed for with guests,” People writes. “She also captured the decade’s signature style with her voluminous blonde curls and accessories, including a small handbag and platform heels, both adorned with adorable bows.” (Seriously—she nailed it.)

(Image credit: Instagram)

(Image credit: Instagram)

Camila Mendes wrote on her Instagram story that “80’s prom night was rad,” alongside two pink hearts. “Love youuuuu :)” Sweeney wrote in response to her friend. Nicola Peltz Beckham was also there, and shared a photo of Sweeney clapping while everyone around recorded her. “Happy birthday beauty! I love you so much!!” Beckham wrote alongside emojis including a bow, a sparkly pink heart, heart hands, and heart eyes and a crown. Barbie actress Ariana Greenblatt and Mendes recorded footage of Sweeney standing beside her multicolored three-layer cake while her guests serenaded her with “Happy Birthday.” “As the song ended, Sweeney blew out the candles and raised her arm up while she cheered and threw everybody a kiss,” People reports.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Alexandra Shipp called Sweeney the “birthday bae” on her Instagram, and Anitta posted a photo of the two of them that was captioned “My first prom thanks to the bday girl @sydney_sweeney U deserve the best!!!”