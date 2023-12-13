Sydney Sweeney Wore a *Lot* of Looks During a Whirlwind New York City Press Day—But This Cherry-Red Balmain Was Next Level

The award goes to Sydney Sweeney for wowing us six times in one day with looks from her New York City press tour to promote her upcoming film, Anyone But You, which hits theaters on December 22. Sweeney—who stars in the movie alongside Glen Powell—appeared on The Today Show, Live! with Kelly & Mark, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she gave us the festive red holiday dress of our dreams.

Sweeney hasn’t put a foot wrong this week, but her bodycon red Balmain dress (and matching crocodile purse by the fashion house) is what captured our eye. The cherry-red dress consisted of a sculpted corset bodice with shoulder pads on top of the short sleeves, as well as a rosette on the hip. She paired the look with not just the bag but coordinating red lipstick and stilettos.

For her appearance alongside Fallon, Sweeney revealed that she experienced a major surprise while on the movie’s Sydney, Australia set (per People ). “There is a scene where, towards the end of the movie, Glen Powell jumps out of a helicopter and runs up the opera steps, the Sydney Opera House,” Sweeney said. “While we’re filming the scene, there was, like, all these security guards and these helicopters. We were like, ‘Wow, we’ve gotten really big and serious. This is great.’ And then we come to find out that Barack Obama is there, and they’re actually there for him, and not us.”



Sweeney also divulged that she was bitten by a spider while on set, despite being told that it had been trained. “We were in the middle of the scene, and I’m supposed to be screaming, but then my screaming got a little serious,” she said. “They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com. So no one cut.”

She then explained that Powell “was the only one” who deduced that she was actually in pain, leading to the film’s medical team intervening.

