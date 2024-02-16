Sydney Sweeney Says She'd Like Paul Mescal to Star in Her Next Rom-Com

Sydney Sweeney's career is on fire, but there's one actor she has yet to star with in a movie, and I'd personally really love to see it happen.

"Your film with Glen Powell, Anyone But You, was a box office hit—who's another leading man you'd like to star opposite in your next rom-com?" BuzzFeed asked Sweeney as part of a video Q&A in which she plays with puppies.

"Ooh, that's such a good question! Who would I want?" she said. "I feel like it would be really fun to work with, like, Paul Mescal or someone like that."

So far, Mescal has mainly starred in dramas—Normal People, Aftersun, All of Us Strangers—but I would definitely love to see him stretch his range in a lighter flick. And who better to be his costar than Ms. Sweeney?

Sweeney—who rose to fame following her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus—sat down with BuzzFeed and the puppies to promote her new movie Madame Web, in which she stars alongside Dakota Johnson as the titular character.

For the Los Angeles premiere, both Johnson and Sweeney opted for some absolutely incredible spiderweb-inspired dresses.

Johnson wore a breathtaking "naked" dress made out of metallic netting, by Gucci, and made headlines with the gorgeous look.

Meanwhile, Sweeney opted for a black sequined "webbing" dress with a naked bust and opaque black skirt, which was custom-made for her by Oscar de la Renta.

Madame Web, a Spider-Man spinoff, was released in theaters around the country on Valentine's Day.