Dakota Johnson's Spider Web Naked Dress Shimmers From Every Angle

Celebrities (and their stylists) know that dressing to a movie's theme for the premiere is an art in and of itself. Margot Robbie's vintage Barbie press looks might have launched the trend, but more recently, Zendaya has honed in on sci-fi couture while promoting Dune: Part Two, and just last night, Dakota Johnson leaned into her spidey side for the premiere of her newest film, Madame Web.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere, a women-led Spider-Man spin-off, Johnson wore a custom Gucci webbed dress. The embellished netted look was entirely sheer, revealing Johnson's nude leotard undergarment underneath, creating the "naked dress" effect that's faced a resurgence on the red carpet.

The front of Dakota's Gucci gown showed off her nude leotard underneath—plus a pair of black sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The glistening, web-like crystals continued all the way to the back, where Johnson's dress featured a split hem. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson's stylist, Kate Young, gave a behind-the-scenes look at the gown's material on her Instagram story, showing an up-close look at the crystal netting that made it sparkle on the carpet. The actress also wore a diamond pendant necklace and diamond rings from the French jewelry brand Messika.

As for glam, Johnson kept things minimal, wearing a nude lip with a subtle smokey eye, a go-to look for the Fifty Shades of Grey actress.

Another moment of appreciation for Johnson's dress, including the deep-V back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson wasn't the only one dressed in her webbed finest for the evening. Her costar, Sydney Sweeney, also wore a spider-inspired gown while walking the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Euphoria star joined Johnson in custom Oscar de la Renta, which featured a glittery spider web on top of a nude bodice, creating a "naked" effect much like Johnson's look.

Last week, Johnson was spotted in New York City promoting Madame Web, wearing a total of three different looks in one day for various press engagements. Her outfits might not have captured the spidery energy of her red carpet styling, but she did wear some of the most covetable "it" bags of the moment, including the Bottega Veneta Sardine handbag and the Gucci Jackie Notte bag.

Johnson's new film is set to hit cinemas on February 14th, with the actress tapping into her clairvoyant superhero side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.