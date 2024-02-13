Dakota Johnson's Spider Web Naked Dress Shimmers From Every Angle

Celebrities (and their stylists) know that dressing to a movie's theme for the premiere is an art in and of itself. Margot Robbie's vintage Barbie press looks might have launched the trend, but more recently, Zendaya has honed in on sci-fi couture while promoting Dune: Part Two, and just last night, Dakota Johnson leaned into her spidey side for the premiere of her newest film, Madame Web.
While attending the Los Angeles premiere, a women-led Spider-Man spin-off, Johnson wore a custom Gucci webbed dress. The embellished netted look was entirely sheer, revealing Johnson's nude leotard undergarment underneath, creating the "naked dress" effect that's faced a resurgence on the red carpet.
Johnson's stylist, Kate Young, gave a behind-the-scenes look at the gown's material on her Instagram story, showing an up-close look at the crystal netting that made it sparkle on the carpet. The actress also wore a diamond pendant necklace and diamond rings from the French jewelry brand Messika.
As for glam, Johnson kept things minimal, wearing a nude lip with a subtle smokey eye, a go-to look for the Fifty Shades of Grey actress.
Johnson wasn't the only one dressed in her webbed finest for the evening. Her costar, Sydney Sweeney, also wore a spider-inspired gown while walking the red carpet.
The Euphoria star joined Johnson in custom Oscar de la Renta, which featured a glittery spider web on top of a nude bodice, creating a "naked" effect much like Johnson's look.
Last week, Johnson was spotted in New York City promoting Madame Web, wearing a total of three different looks in one day for various press engagements. Her outfits might not have captured the spidery energy of her red carpet styling, but she did wear some of the most covetable "it" bags of the moment, including the Bottega Veneta Sardine handbag and the Gucci Jackie Notte bag.
Johnson's new film is set to hit cinemas on February 14th, with the actress tapping into her clairvoyant superhero side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
-
24 Sale Finds from J.Crew, Gap, and Banana Republic that Nail Transitional Style
Warmer weather will be here before you know it.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Low-Key Launched a New Sussex.com Website
"The office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
By Danielle Campoamor
-
The 2024 Super Bowl Was the Most-Watched TV Event Since the Moon Landing
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Dakota Johnson Carried Two It-Bags in One Day
Bottega Veneta or Gucci? Why not both?
By Aaron Royce
-
In a Luscious Leather Set, Zendaya Epitomizes Biker-Chick Chic
Wake up—it's time for press-tour Zendaya!
By India Roby
-
Meet Alana Hadid, the Third Supermodel Sister Taking Over the Runways
ICYMI: There's another Hadid sister taking over the catwalk.
By India Roby
-
Dua Lipa Wore This Controversial Shoe on a Daytime Date with Callum Turner
I think I need a pair.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Pregnant Sofia Richie Grainge Debuts Her Maternity Style in Off-Duty Overalls
Unsurprisingly, her signature quiet luxury style was at play.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Ask, and You Shall Receive: A Timeline of Demi Moore Carrying Her Dog Pilaf Like an Accessory
Oh, to be a Chihuahua toted around by an A-lister...
By India Roby
-
Katie Holmes Remixed Her Foolproof Outfit Formula with a New Piece—And It Worked
She's doubling down on the sweatpants and big coat combo - with one small switch up.
By Melony Forcier
-
Taylor Swift's Personal Style Is Timeless and Refreshingly Attainable
She loves closet classics—pieces that "never go out of style."
By Melony Forcier