Why Sydney Sweeney Named Her Vintage Ford Mustang "Britney"

Between recent collaborations with brands Frankie’s Bikinis and starring on one of the trendiest TV shows of the 2020s, Sydney Sweeney is becoming quite the mode maestro. Now, the fashion-it-girl-slash-car-aficionado is bringing her eye for style to the world of Ford for the second time with a capsule collection in partnership with Dickies.

"I love working in the garage and was so excited to partner with Ford on a clothing line that’s comfortable in and out of the shop,” said Sweeney on the collection. The apparel, designed by Sweeney, features a set of denim coveralls, a zip-up utilitarian jacket, a graphic crop-top, a corduroy hat, and a keychain with seatbelt motifs. Body shop not included.

Now available to shop online at Dickies and Ford, the four-piece line was inspired by her dreamy vintage mustang named Britney; not to be confused with Spears, but instead refers to the pastel “Brittany Blue” hue Ford debuted in the ‘60s. And those interested in wearing the pieces to actually take vehicle refurbishing for a spin, a handbook-lookbook hybrid on Ford’s site details important skills like “How to Change a 12V Battery” and “How to Check and Fill Your Tires”. Thanks, Syd—I’ll keep this in mind the day I get a license.

Before taking this ride, her previous stint with the American car manufacturer followed her TikTok series demonstrating the restoration of a cherry-hued 1969 Bronco—an automotive feat that was later on show at the eBay Motors Auto Parts Show in New York last April. “To any young girl out there who’s interested in cars, prove ‘em wrong, you can do anything you set your mind to,” wrote Sweeney in an Instagram post following the car show announcement.