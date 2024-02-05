Taylor Swift's Stylist IDs Where Her Look from 'The Tortured Poet's Department' Cover Is From

The album art for the forthcoming record is her most risqué yet.

Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammys
(Image credit: Taylor Swift, "The Tortured Poet's Department")
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

As is commonplace, Taylor Swift was the woman of the night last night at the Grammy Awards, where she won Best Pop Vocal Album, announced a new record (The Tortured Poets Department, out April 19), won Album of the Year for Midnights, and broke a record in doing so (that was Swift’s fourth win in that category—the only person to do so, ever). So what did you do with your Sunday night?

Taylor Swift

It's Taylor Swift's world, we just live in it

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to alla that, Swift took to Instagram to release the cover art for The Tortured Poets Department, and the photo is her most risqué album art to date. In the photograph shot by Beth Garrabrant, Swift is lying down on a bed and is wearing a pair of black high-waisted briefs and a matching tank, and thanks to a tag by Swift’s stylist, Joseph Cassell, we now know where we can get a set of our own.

The set is by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s luxe fashion line The Row, founded in 2006 and mentioned by Cassell via a tag to the brand in a photo of Swift’s album art posted to Instagram.

Taylor Swift album cover

Swift's set is from The Row, her stylist confirmed

(Image credit: Taylor Swift Instagram)

Shortly after announcing the album on her social media, Swift made the album available for preorder on her website. People reports there will be several versions of the album available for purchase, including a CD, cassette, vinyl, and digital album.

taylor swift song lyrics

A sampling of lyrics from the new record

(Image credit: Taylor Swift/X)

The Tortured Poets Department will feature 16 songs, including a bonus track called “The Manuscript”—and we got a sneak peek into some lyrics from the album, including some that many are perceiving as a dig at her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

If you loved Swift's look on the cover of her new album, keep scrolling to shop a few similar products so you can emulate it for yourself.

Whipped Cami in Black
Negative Underwear Whipped Cami in Black

Natori Heavenly Lace Camisole
Natori Heavenly Lace Camisole

Cou Cou THE LONG CAMI Black | Pointelle
Cou Cou Black 'The Long' Camisole

Feodora Stretch Silk Briefs
The Row Feodora Stretch Silk Briefs

Commando Butter High Rise Bikini
Commando Butter High Rise Briefs

Chantelle Lingerie

Chantelle Lingerie Smooth Comfort High Waist Briefs

Topics
Taylor Swift
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸