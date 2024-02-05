Taylor Swift's Stylist IDs Where Her Look from 'The Tortured Poet's Department' Cover Is From

As is commonplace, Taylor Swift was the woman of the night last night at the Grammy Awards, where she won Best Pop Vocal Album, announced a new record (The Tortured Poets Department, out April 19), won Album of the Year for Midnights, and broke a record in doing so (that was Swift’s fourth win in that category—the only person to do so, ever). So what did you do with your Sunday night?
In addition to alla that, Swift took to Instagram to release the cover art for The Tortured Poets Department, and the photo is her most risqué album art to date. In the photograph shot by Beth Garrabrant, Swift is lying down on a bed and is wearing a pair of black high-waisted briefs and a matching tank, and thanks to a tag by Swift’s stylist, Joseph Cassell, we now know where we can get a set of our own.
The set is by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s luxe fashion line The Row, founded in 2006 and mentioned by Cassell via a tag to the brand in a photo of Swift’s album art posted to Instagram.
Shortly after announcing the album on her social media, Swift made the album available for preorder on her website. People reports there will be several versions of the album available for purchase, including a CD, cassette, vinyl, and digital album.
The Tortured Poets Department will feature 16 songs, including a bonus track called “The Manuscript”—and we got a sneak peek into some lyrics from the album, including some that many are perceiving as a dig at her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
If you loved Swift's look on the cover of her new album, keep scrolling to shop a few similar products so you can emulate it for yourself.
