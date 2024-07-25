Taylor Swift's Best Friend Abigail Anderson Berard Announces Pregnancy
And she quoted the popstar to do it!
Taylor Swift's childhood best friend Abigail Anderson Berard is pregnant!
Best of all where Swifties are concerned, Anderson Berard quoted her popstar bestie to make her Instagram announcement, captioning her post, "I’m having his babyyyy…"
This, as I'm sure you know if you're reading this, is an iconic line from "But Daddy I Love Him," off of Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. The song is rumored to be about the singer's brief dalliance with Matty Healy, and the lyrics go, "I'm havin' his baby / No, I'm not, but you should see your faces"
Appropriately, one fan commented on Anderson Berard's post, "OH MY GOD YOU SHOULD SEE OUR FACES"
The photo she used to make the announcement is a sweet pic of herself at home eating Cheez-Its, with her shirt open enough to bare her baby bump.
Some of Swift's famous friends took to the comment section, with Keleigh Teller writing, "Ahh congrats" and Lily Aldridge adding, "Congratulations" with a series of red heart emojis.
Her husband Charles Berard commented, "Never been happier to be tagged in a post."
Swift and Anderson Berard have been besties since meeting in high school, a turning point in the popstar's life which she famously sang about in "Fifteen," from her 2008 album Fearless.
The lyrics go, "You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail / And soon enough you’re best friends"
Close to two decades later, it seems nothing has changed, as Anderson Berard regularly appears in Swift's life. Most notably, she was featured in the singer's 2020 documentary Miss Americana, and Swift was also a bridesmaid at her friend's first wedding, to Matt Lucier in 2017.
According to Us Weekly, we don't know whether Swift was there at Anderson Berard's second wedding in 2022.
Congrats to the parents-to-be!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
