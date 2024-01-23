Taylor Swift "Blending In" With His Family "Means Everything" to Travis Kelce, Source Says

Taylor Swift and Taylor's boyfriend may not be married as of yet, but she's already a Kelce through and through.
Off the back of Swift hanging out with Donna, Ed, AND Jason Kelce at Travis Kelce's latest game with the Chiefs on Sunday, a source told Us Weekly, "Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family. So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them."
The insider went on to add that the superstar singer "really is super down to earth and gets along with everybody," and that the Chiefs tight end "appreciates how humble" she is, which mirrors one of his family's best traits despite their life in the spotlight.
"His family is all about just hanging out, joking, and having a great time," the source continued. "It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her."
Just weeks into the popstar and athlete's blossoming romance, Swift could already be seen supporting him in the stands alongside one or both of his parents. She went on to be spotted with Brittany Mahomes—the wife of Patrick Mahomes, who is a teammate and close friend of Travis'—on many an occasion.
Ergo, it was clear from the start that Swift was eager to get to know Travis' world and become an integral part of it.
As for the "down to earth" of it all, Travis' dad Ed gave us some invaluable insight about that after watching a Chiefs game with Swift back in October.
On that day, Swift took it upon herself to pick up some of the trash scattered around their VIP suite, and Ed told People, "And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot."
IT'S A LOVE STORY BABY JUST SAY YES!!!!!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Selena Gomez Reflects on How Her Body Has Changed Over the Years: "I Am Proud to Be Who I Am"
Who says you're not perfect?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Mark Ruffalo Waited Weeks to Tell His Wife About Brain Tumor Diagnosis
It was terrifying for both of them.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Keke Palmer Is Bringing Back Blue Eyeshadow—Big Time
The dramatic look, plus who styled it.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
CBS Cut to Taylor Swift Just As Jason Kelce Was Chugging a Beer Shirtless
Wrong moment? Or the perfect moment?
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Travis Kelce Celebrated a Touchdown With a Signature Taylor Swift Gesture
Look familiar?
By Fleurine Tideman
-
The Buffalo Bills Added Taylor Swift-Themed Menu Items for Latest Chiefs Game
Karma Quesadilla, anyone?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Does Someone Actually Learn in the Taylor Swift Course at Harvard?
Travis Kelce is seemingly not on the syllabus.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant with a Pendant Necklace—and Vanessa Bryant Responds to the Gesture
Swift is close to the Bryant family, who lost Kobe and daughter Gianna four years ago this month in a helicopter crash.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jo Koy Reveals He's a Swiftie Amid Golden Globes Backlash
Huh!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Simu Liu Pinky Swears There Will Be No Taylor Swift "Slander" When He Hosts the People's Choice Awards
Good man!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Another Green Dress? We Know Exactly What Taylor Swift Is Trying to Tell Us
"There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation."
By Fleurine Tideman