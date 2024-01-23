Taylor Swift "Blending In" With His Family "Means Everything" to Travis Kelce, Source Says

Taylor Swift and Taylor's boyfriend may not be married as of yet, but she's already a Kelce through and through.

Off the back of Swift hanging out with Donna, Ed, AND Jason Kelce at Travis Kelce's latest game with the Chiefs on Sunday, a source told Us Weekly, "Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family. So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them."

The insider went on to add that the superstar singer "really is super down to earth and gets along with everybody," and that the Chiefs tight end "appreciates how humble" she is, which mirrors one of his family's best traits despite their life in the spotlight.

"His family is all about just hanging out, joking, and having a great time," the source continued. "It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her."

Just weeks into the popstar and athlete's blossoming romance, Swift could already be seen supporting him in the stands alongside one or both of his parents. She went on to be spotted with Brittany Mahomes—the wife of Patrick Mahomes, who is a teammate and close friend of Travis'—on many an occasion.

Ergo, it was clear from the start that Swift was eager to get to know Travis' world and become an integral part of it.

As for the "down to earth" of it all, Travis' dad Ed gave us some invaluable insight about that after watching a Chiefs game with Swift back in October.

On that day, Swift took it upon herself to pick up some of the trash scattered around their VIP suite, and Ed told People, "And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot."

IT'S A LOVE STORY BABY JUST SAY YES!!!!!