Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Families Say They've "Never Seen Either of Them So Happy"

People close to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are dishing on how the A-list couple's families feel about their new romance.
Recently, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the popstar and NFL Kansas City Chief safety are "closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they’re an amazing match."
"Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa. It’s a supportive dynamic all around," the source told the publication. "Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue."
The source went on to say that the pair "love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life."
"They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship," the source continued. "They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time."
On New Years Eve, Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her new beau and his team as they went on to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals and clinch the AFC West.
The pair then celebrated and danced their way into 2024, sharing a midnight kiss that set the internet on fire.
The NFL star and golden retriever boyfriend (adorably) dished about his New Year's Eve evening on his podcast with brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce.
"It was fun, yeah, and then we all got to celebrate New Year's together," he told his brother in the pair's latest podcast episode. "It was cool man, to have all the friends and family (together)."
He added that it was "cool" for his mom to be "in town to catch up on a little Christmas and for the New Year."
Digital creator Lyric Sherre told Entertainment Tonight that the couple looked "very happy" on New Year's Eve.
"Taylor looked super happy. I mean, you saw Travis—he was extremely happy," Sherre told the outlet. "I didn't feel any type of bad chemistry between those two. I feel like they're a really cute couple; they had good energy together; they match each other—I think good things for them.
"They most definitely had their time together there and dancing together," she added. "And they left together, for sure."
Looks like the couple's families are going to be happy for them for a very, very long time.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
