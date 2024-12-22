Taylor Swift Was "Blown Away" by the Surprise Eras Tour Wrap Party Travis Kelce Threw for Her
“That was the last thing she was expecting and she couldn’t believe Travis went out of his way to throw a surprise party for her," a source said.
After he retires from the NFL, Travis Kelce could go into professional party planning, based on what sources close to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have said about the Eras Tour wrap party he planned for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
Not only did Kelce put together what, by all accounts, was an elaborately detailed and perfect party, but he apparently did it all in stealth mode, managing to keep the party a surprise for Swift, who was reported convinced she was headed out for a "quiet dinner" on what turned out to be the night of the party.
"When she thought she was going to a small, quiet dinner but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included 🥳," Swift's friend, stylist and designer Ashley Avignone, revealed in the caption of an Instagram post with a carousel of pictures from the party.
According to reports from Page Six, sources close to Swift and Kelce say she was genuinely “blown away” by the party and how Kelce managed to pull off the surprise.
“Taylor couldn’t have been more shocked when she saw everyone standing there,” one of the Swift/Kelce insiders told Page Six of the "Fortnight" singer's reaction to the surprise party.
It wasn't just the element of surprise that took Swift's breath away though. According to the source, she was "blown away" by the fact that Kelce "went out of his way” to plan the elaborate celebration for her.
“That was the last thing she was expecting and she couldn’t believe Travis went out of his way to throw a surprise party for her,” the source explained. “She thought it was so thoughtful and such a sweet gesture. It really meant so much to her.”
As for how Kelce was able to pull off the big surprise, it seems like the key element may have been time, because a Swift/Kelce source told Page Six that the tight end had been planning the End of Eras bash for quite a while as a way to celebrate Swift's hard work on the Eras Tour.
“Travis had this surprise party planned for a while now and it was something he knew he wanted to do," the source explained. "Travis wanted to throw Taylor a surprise party because she deserved a huge celebration after all the hard work she’s put in."
And it sounds like Kelce was happy with how the Eras-themed party turned out, with the source saying he's “thankful he was able to pull it off without a hitch" because he's “so proud" of Swift.
Now that the end of the Eras Tour era has been officially celebrated, Swift can move on to her plans for the next chapter in her life, which she reportedly wants to keep pretty low-key for a while.
"Taylor is sad the tour is over because she had such a fantastic time, but she's keen to spend some time away from the spotlight," a source recently told The Sun of her plans now that the Eras Tour has ended. "She wants to live the simple life for a while."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
