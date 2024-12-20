Taylor Swift Was Convinced She Was Going to a "Quiet Dinner” Before Travis Kelce Surprised Her With an Eras Tour Wrap Party
And one of her friends captured her surprised reaction on camera.
You know what it's like when you think you're going out for a quiet, low-key dinner, but actually you're S.O. has secretly planned an epic party celebrating every single version of you that's ever been? Me either, but Taylor Swift does, so let's go ahead and add that to the list of Life Experiences Taylor Swift Has That Most of Us Never, Ever Will (just kidding—that would be an unmanageably long list).
But back to that whole "genuinely surprised by your S.O. with an epic party celebrating every version of you" thing: Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, apparently pulled off exactly this feat Wednesday night when he surprised her with an Eras Tour wrap party in Kansas City.
The evening started out with a lie, according to Swift's friend, stylist and designer Ashley Avignone, who was on the guest list for the bash. In the caption for an Instagram post full of truly glorious party pictures, Avignone revealed that the "Fortnight" singer was totally in the dark about the Eras Tour party and that Kelce had, apparently, convinced her that they were just going out for a chill dinner.
"When she thought she was going to a small, quiet dinner but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included 🥳," Avignone wrote.
A post shared by Ashley Avignone (@ashavignone)
A photo posted by on
The party was fully Eras-themed, with guests dressing in outfits inspired by different Eras and even specific moments (ahem, looking at you, Partick-Mahomes-dressed-as-Travis-Kelce-on-stage-at-the-Eras-Tour-in-London) and Swift's look, appropriately enough, happened to be very Reputation-coded (even though she was, by all accounts, genuinely surprised by the party's mere existence).
Swift's Eras Tour wrap party look was soaking-in-bathtub-full-of-diamonds levels of luxe: A $4,290 Balmain mini dress (styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer) accessorized with diamond drop earrings by DeBeers that are valued at $36,000, according to the jeweler's website.
While the Eras Tour wrap party was obviously a success, Swift is reportedly ready to embrace the "simple life" for a while inx her post-Eras era.
"Taylor is sad the tour is over because she had such a fantastic time, but she's keen to spend some time away from the spotlight," a source close to the couple told The Sun. "She wants to live the simple life for a while."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
