Taylor Swift Reportedly Wants to “Live the Simple Life” With Travis Kelce in Kansas City Post-Eras Tour
"She will be going to Kansas City and staying there for some time," a source says.
'Tis the damn season for a well-deserved break, it seems.
After spending two years traveling the globe performing for her record-breaking Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is reportedly ready to live a more low-key life for a while and, according to a new report from The Sun, she plans to do that in Kansas City with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
According to an insider the outlet describes as a "well-placed source," Swift considers the Eras Tour the "most exciting" experience of her career and says "she learned a lot" from it—but that doesn't mean she doesn't also feel like she's earned some downtime now that it's wrapped.
"Taylor is sad the tour is over because she had such a fantastic time, but she's keen to spend some time away from the spotlight," the source said. "She wants to live the simple life for a while."
And when it comes to that "simple life," Swift reportedly plans to spend it in Kansas City—at least for a while.
"She will be going to Kansas City and staying there for some time during the next few weeks to be with Travis and show him love and support," the source explained.. "She wants to witness another potential championship season for the Chiefs."
Swift settling down in Kansas City for a while makes sense, even just logistically-speaking, since, as the source also pointed out, Kelce "now has the busiest schedule of the two of them."
"But she is happy they will spend time together, having nice dinners, relaxing, and baking," the source added. "Christmas will be a special holiday for both of them."
The holidays are a busy time for celebrations for everyone, but even more so for Swift, whose birthday is just 12 days before Christmas, on December 13. Kelce and Swift's "live the simple life" plan was already on display for the singer's birthday, which they reportedly celebrated in privately together.
"Travis and Taylor love birthdays. They also love Christmas, and they are so looking forward to that," the source concluded. "Travis kept some more unique presents in his sleeve for Christmas time, he loves to surprise Taylor and get her some very nice gifts."
Considering Kelce reportedly showered Swift with almost $175K worth of gifts for her birthday, that's saying something.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
