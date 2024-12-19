Travis Kelce Threw Taylor Swift an Epic Eras Tour Wrap Party in Kansas City

The pictures guests shared on Instagram from the party are must-see.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on stage together during the Eras Tour.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
After reports of a very low-key birthday celebration last weekend, Taylor Swift partied big in Kansas City this week. The official occasion wasn't Swift's 35th birthday (which was technically on December 13), however, but the end of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which wrapped its almost two-year run in Vancouver on December 8.

Travis Kelce reportedly masterminded the event, which had an Eras Tour theme, from the decor to the dress code.

According to Page Six, Kelce’s former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire's wife, Jo-Jo Edwards-Helaire, confirmed that Kelce was the party planner for the even, writing on TikTok, “It was, a congratulations party. And a surprise from Trav.”

Brittany Mahomes shared a carousel of pictures from the party on Instagram, showing off her sparkly Fearless/Midnights-inspired silver and blue ensemble and husband Patrick Mahomes' tux, which was a nod to the outfit Kelce wore when he famously joined Swift on stage during an Eras Tour performance in London.

Brittany Mahomes shared pictures from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour wrap party in Kansas City.

(Image credit: Instagram / @brittanylynn)

Brittany Mahomes also shared other snaps from inside the party, including a photo of herself with Swift and Lyndsay Bell.

Brittany Mahomes shared pictures from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour wrap party in Kansas City.

(Image credit: Instagram / @brittanylynn)

Perhaps the best party pics, however, came courtesy of Kelce's close friend and former NFL player, Ross Travis, who shared a carousel of his own that included a coupled up pic of Kelce and Swift, as well as a particularly delightful candid of Swift dancing while wearing sunglasses and holding a mic high abover her head (it's the second picture in the carousel—don't miss it).

A post shared by Rosé🥀 (@bosstravis43)

A photo posted by on

According to People, the party decor also included friendship bracelets that were strewn across the tables—a nod to both the fan-driven tradition of exchanging friendship bracelets with each other at the Eras Tour shows and to Swift and Kelce's origin story as a couple.

As Kelce revealed on his brother, Jason Kelce's, podcast New Heights, he tried (and failed) to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number when he attended one of the Eras Tour concerts in Kansas City in July 2023.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he said on the podcast at the time (per Us Weekly), adding "I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

