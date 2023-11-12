Taylor Swift Changed Lyrics to Pay Homage to Travis Kelce While on Tour—and His Reaction is Priceless

Let’s be honest—we knew Travis Kelce would someday end up in a Taylor Swift song (hopefully one about lasting love, and not heartbreak), but we didn’t know a reference to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end would pop up in lyrics so soon. Kelce was pointedly referenced last night (as he was in the audience, no less) as Swift sang “Karma” to a sold-out crowd in Buenos Aires, Argentina as part of her ongoing Eras Tour.

Kelce looked shocked as he heard the changed lyrics: as Swift sang the new line “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me" (from her song "Karma"), Kelce—who was standing next to Swift’s father in the VIP tent—put his hands over his face, smiled as big as a person can smile, and danced along to the music. (You can catch the moment here .) Swift’s father Scott also reacted, tapping Kelce on the shoulder and lifting his arms up in excitement. (Per Entertainment Tonight , Swift’s father was also wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard.)

Per People , in another video captured from the crowd, Swift appeared to look fondly at Kelce from the stage as he shook his head in awe of her and blew her a kiss and waved. (You can see that moment here for yourself.)

And, just as Swift has supported Kelce by attending many of his Chiefs games this fall, it was now Kelce’s turn to show support to her, holding up a sign that read, “WE WILL STAY” as Swift sang her song “The Archer,” which includes the lyrics, “I’ve been the archer / I’ve been the prey / Who could ever leave me, darling? / But who could stay?” Fan footage also captured Kelce singing along to “Blank Space” and swaying to the music, and later, as he was being led through the crowd, making a heart sign with his hands, a la Swift.

Kelce arrived in Argentina on Friday, and he and Swift had a date night after Swift’s Friday show was postponed until Sunday because of the weather. The two dined in a private room at Elena restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires, People reports. Per the outlet, Kelce was “beaming” at the outing, and the two “looked so cute on their low-key date night,” a source said. “They also left holding hands…and the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out.”

How is Kelce able to be in Argentina when NFL games are played on Sundays? Well, this week, the Chiefs are on a bye, meaning they aren’t playing this weekend. Kelce himself hinted that he might be bound for South America on the podcast he shares with his brother, Jason (a center for the Philadelphia Eagles), called “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce”: “I might just say f— it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know,” Kelce said. “My skin’s getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny.” He added that his destination would be “Closer to the equator.”

For Swift’s part, she told the audience during Thursday’s show that “I am so incredibly lucky because the very first time that I have ever even visited Argentina, you decided to sell out three stadium shows.” She added, per USA Today, “The fact that we have a crowd this passionate, this generous—it’s magical.”

Up next for Swift is Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she’ll perform from November 17 to November 19; Kelce will face off against his brother and the rest of the Eagles in a Monday Night Football game on November 20.

