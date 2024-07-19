For Taylor Swift Fans, Travis Kelce Has Set "The Bar" by Attending the Eras Tour Days Before He Has to Be at Training Camp
Everyone deserves a boyfriend like Taylor's boyfriend.
Travis Kelce surprised fans by attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on July 18 despite being due at training camp in Missouri in just days.
Swifties thought that the July 17 concert where he was spotted would be Kelce's last for the time being given that he has to start training for the football season sometime between now and Sunday, but no! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been there for his superstar girlfriend for as long as he possibly could be.
The NFL pro was once again spotted in the crowd on Thursday, and Swifties brought the jokes.
One wrote on X, "Everyone: Trav wont be at the shows he has training camp
"Travis: OMG YOU SHOULD SEE YOUR FACESSSSSS" (This is a reference to the lyrics of "But Daddy I Love Him" from Swift's latest album.)
But mostly, people were impressed by the romantic gesture of it all—the fact that Kelce has stayed across an ocean for as long as he could even though he has to catch a transatlantic flight and then do sports at the highest level for a month straight.
"That man has to be at training camp TOMORROW. TOMORROW IN THE UNITED STATES. Oh the bar is set so high for men now because of Travis Kelce," one Swiftie wrote on X.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
In fact, it's actually unclear when Kelce needs needs to be at camp: The first official training session is this Sunday, but many of his teammates have already arrived over the last couple of days.
That man has to be at training camp TOMORROW. TOMORROW IN THE UNITED STATES. Oh the bar is set so high for men now because of Travis Kelce.July 18, 2024
Meanwhile, another Swiftie wrote, "travis being at the eras tour in germany when he has to start training camp friday," alongside a clip of Kelce saying, "Good thing to do for love."
Swift has been performing in Gelsenkirchen since July 17, and will be in the German city until tonight. She'll then stay in the country and hop on over to Hamburg.
Meanwhile, Kelce's Chiefs training is happening for the next month. He'll be staying in a dorm room at Missouri Western State University until training wraps on Aug. 15. It feels like all that's left to say is "go Chiefs!"
Ladies & gentlemen, WE’RE SO BACK. pic.twitter.com/V9CGKe1O0iJuly 16, 2024
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
'Bad Lana' and the New Rules of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6, Explained
What if the purpose of Bad Lana is to show that Lana was evil this whole time?
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Think It's Hilarious Travis Kelce Will Stay in a Dorm Room for a Month at Training Camp
Also, they want to redecorate.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
It’s Not In King Charles’ Nature to Upstage Daughter-in-Law Meghan Markle and Her Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard with Competing Retail Products, Royal Commentator Says
Lest we forget the so-called “royal jam rivalries” earlier this year…
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Think It's Hilarious Travis Kelce Will Stay in a Dorm Room for a Month at Training Camp
Also, they want to redecorate.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift's Latest Song Mashup Is Extremely Travis Kelce-Coded
Their life is a literal rom-com.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Says Travis Kelce Can Be the "Waterboy" at Taylor Swift's Concerts
The tight end likes to lay a bit lower at the Eras Tour.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
People Can't Get Over the Protective Way Travis Kelce Held Taylor Swift on Triple Date Night
Aww!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ice Spice Blows Kisses to Audience Members Booing a Taylor Swift Song During Festival Performance
Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Declares This the Summer of Sabrina Carpenter as the "Espresso" Singer Sells Out Her Tour
Two queens!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Says He Turned Down This Netflix Reality Show to Focus on Other Projects: “I’m Way Over the Reality S—”
“I’d rather just play ball, man.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Niecy Nash-Betts Is “Pleasantly Surprised” by ‘Grotesquerie’ Co-Star Travis Kelce’s Acting Skills
Of Ryan Murphy’s unexpected decision to cast him in the forthcoming FX horror series, Kelce himself said of his acting debut “hopefully I don’t bomb this for him.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published