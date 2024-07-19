For Taylor Swift Fans, Travis Kelce Has Set "The Bar" by Attending the Eras Tour Days Before He Has to Be at Training Camp

Travis Kelce surprised fans by attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on July 18 despite being due at training camp in Missouri in just days.

Swifties thought that the July 17 concert where he was spotted would be Kelce's last for the time being given that he has to start training for the football season sometime between now and Sunday, but no! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been there for his superstar girlfriend for as long as he possibly could be.

The NFL pro was once again spotted in the crowd on Thursday, and Swifties brought the jokes.

One wrote on X, "Everyone: Trav wont be at the shows he has training camp

"Travis: OMG YOU SHOULD SEE YOUR FACESSSSSS" (This is a reference to the lyrics of "But Daddy I Love Him" from Swift's latest album.)

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes pose during date night in Europe. (Image credit: Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes / Instagram)

But mostly, people were impressed by the romantic gesture of it all—the fact that Kelce has stayed across an ocean for as long as he could even though he has to catch a transatlantic flight and then do sports at the highest level for a month straight.

"That man has to be at training camp TOMORROW. TOMORROW IN THE UNITED STATES. Oh the bar is set so high for men now because of Travis Kelce," one Swiftie wrote on X.

In fact, it's actually unclear when Kelce needs needs to be at camp: The first official training session is this Sunday, but many of his teammates have already arrived over the last couple of days.

Meanwhile, another Swiftie wrote, "travis being at the eras tour in germany when he has to start training camp friday," alongside a clip of Kelce saying, "Good thing to do for love."

Swift has been performing in Gelsenkirchen since July 17, and will be in the German city until tonight. She'll then stay in the country and hop on over to Hamburg.

Meanwhile, Kelce's Chiefs training is happening for the next month. He'll be staying in a dorm room at Missouri Western State University until training wraps on Aug. 15. It feels like all that's left to say is "go Chiefs!"