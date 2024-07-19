Taylor Swift Fans Think It's Hilarious Travis Kelce Will Stay in a Dorm Room for a Month at Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
Taylor Swift fans are once again having a ball online.

Swifties have just found out that Taylor's Boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will stay in an extremely basic dorm room for a month while at Kansas City Chiefs training camp—and they think it's the funniest thing ever. Because, well, it kind of is.

First on the discourse agenda is the fact that Kelce has been staying in the fanciest houses ever while in Europe with his popstar girlfriend, and will now be staying in a tiny bedroom with, like, a bed and a curtain.

One fan wrote on X, "Travis going from villas and castles this summer to a tiny dorm room is sending me," with side by side photos of Villa Sola Cabiati on Lake Como where the lovebirds stayed while the Eras Tour was in Italy, and a standard Chiefs training camp dorm room.

Someone else wrote, "grown men being forced to stay in a dorm to start training camp is so funny to me but ok pop off chiefs, go get that three-peat!!!"

Second on the agenda is the decor—and Swifties have many creative ideas for sprucing up the slightly sad bedroom Kelce will be in. Many fans posted pictures of Swiftie bedrooms featuring an abundance of merch, and suggested that the tight end is likely to take inspiration from these photos.

Meanwhile, one genius came up with the following idea: "They should have all the NFL teams pair up with a local sorority chapter during training camp so they can do dorm room makeovers. Imagine some sort of Alabama rush TikTok content crossed over with Chiefs camp."

Of course, Swifties also have some ideas as to what might go on at training camp when the players aren't, well, training—and the consensus seems to be "slumber party."

"Imagining NFL players dorming together for training camp is so funny do you think they have sleepovers in each other's rooms and stay up all night giggling and talking about their crushes," wrote one person.

"I’m dying at all chiefs fans wishing the players luck for training camp while all the swifties are like omg cute! dorms! sleepovers! masks!" said a second fan.

Kelce, along with his teammates, is set to be be at camp by this coming Sunday until Aug. 15, staying at Missouri Western State University, about an hour's drive from Kansas City.

Oh, and BTW, some of the practice sessions are open to the public, if you're interested.

Kelce's stint at camp concludes his time following Swift around for the European leg of her Eras Tour (and some of the Asian leg, too). Thnks fr th Mmrs, Trav!

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England.

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage for a surprise appearance in London on June 23, 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
