Taylor Swift Fans Think It's Hilarious Travis Kelce Will Stay in a Dorm Room for a Month at Training Camp

Taylor Swift fans are once again having a ball online.

Swifties have just found out that Taylor's Boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will stay in an extremely basic dorm room for a month while at Kansas City Chiefs training camp—and they think it's the funniest thing ever. Because, well, it kind of is.

First on the discourse agenda is the fact that Kelce has been staying in the fanciest houses ever while in Europe with his popstar girlfriend, and will now be staying in a tiny bedroom with, like, a bed and a curtain.

One fan wrote on X, "Travis going from villas and castles this summer to a tiny dorm room is sending me," with side by side photos of Villa Sola Cabiati on Lake Como where the lovebirds stayed while the Eras Tour was in Italy, and a standard Chiefs training camp dorm room.

Someone else wrote, "grown men being forced to stay in a dorm to start training camp is so funny to me but ok pop off chiefs, go get that three-peat!!!"

Travis going from villas and castles this summer to a tiny dorm room is sending me 😭😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/1wcGWetC4IJuly 17, 2024

Second on the agenda is the decor—and Swifties have many creative ideas for sprucing up the slightly sad bedroom Kelce will be in. Many fans posted pictures of Swiftie bedrooms featuring an abundance of merch, and suggested that the tight end is likely to take inspiration from these photos.

Meanwhile, one genius came up with the following idea: "They should have all the NFL teams pair up with a local sorority chapter during training camp so they can do dorm room makeovers. Imagine some sort of Alabama rush TikTok content crossed over with Chiefs camp."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They should have all the NFL teams pair up with a local sorority chapter during training camp so they can do dorm room makeovers. Imagine some sort of Alabama rush TikTok content crossed over with Chiefs camp.July 17, 2024

Of course, Swifties also have some ideas as to what might go on at training camp when the players aren't, well, training—and the consensus seems to be "slumber party."

"Imagining NFL players dorming together for training camp is so funny do you think they have sleepovers in each other's rooms and stay up all night giggling and talking about their crushes," wrote one person.

"I’m dying at all chiefs fans wishing the players luck for training camp while all the swifties are like omg cute! dorms! sleepovers! masks!" said a second fan.

I’m dying at all chiefs fans wishing the players luck for training camp while all the swifties are like omg cute! dorms! sleepovers! masks!July 16, 2024

Kelce, along with his teammates, is set to be be at camp by this coming Sunday until Aug. 15, staying at Missouri Western State University, about an hour's drive from Kansas City.

Ladies & gentlemen, WE’RE SO BACK. pic.twitter.com/V9CGKe1O0iJuly 16, 2024

Oh, and BTW, some of the practice sessions are open to the public, if you're interested.

Kelce's stint at camp concludes his time following Swift around for the European leg of her Eras Tour (and some of the Asian leg, too). Thnks fr th Mmrs, Trav!