Taylor Swift Fans Think It's Hilarious Travis Kelce Will Stay in a Dorm Room for a Month at Training Camp
Also, they want to redecorate.
Taylor Swift fans are once again having a ball online.
Swifties have just found out that Taylor's Boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will stay in an extremely basic dorm room for a month while at Kansas City Chiefs training camp—and they think it's the funniest thing ever. Because, well, it kind of is.
First on the discourse agenda is the fact that Kelce has been staying in the fanciest houses ever while in Europe with his popstar girlfriend, and will now be staying in a tiny bedroom with, like, a bed and a curtain.
One fan wrote on X, "Travis going from villas and castles this summer to a tiny dorm room is sending me," with side by side photos of Villa Sola Cabiati on Lake Como where the lovebirds stayed while the Eras Tour was in Italy, and a standard Chiefs training camp dorm room.
Someone else wrote, "grown men being forced to stay in a dorm to start training camp is so funny to me but ok pop off chiefs, go get that three-peat!!!"
Travis going from villas and castles this summer to a tiny dorm room is sending me 😭😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/1wcGWetC4IJuly 17, 2024
Second on the agenda is the decor—and Swifties have many creative ideas for sprucing up the slightly sad bedroom Kelce will be in. Many fans posted pictures of Swiftie bedrooms featuring an abundance of merch, and suggested that the tight end is likely to take inspiration from these photos.
Meanwhile, one genius came up with the following idea: "They should have all the NFL teams pair up with a local sorority chapter during training camp so they can do dorm room makeovers. Imagine some sort of Alabama rush TikTok content crossed over with Chiefs camp."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
They should have all the NFL teams pair up with a local sorority chapter during training camp so they can do dorm room makeovers. Imagine some sort of Alabama rush TikTok content crossed over with Chiefs camp.July 17, 2024
Of course, Swifties also have some ideas as to what might go on at training camp when the players aren't, well, training—and the consensus seems to be "slumber party."
"Imagining NFL players dorming together for training camp is so funny do you think they have sleepovers in each other's rooms and stay up all night giggling and talking about their crushes," wrote one person.
"I’m dying at all chiefs fans wishing the players luck for training camp while all the swifties are like omg cute! dorms! sleepovers! masks!" said a second fan.
I’m dying at all chiefs fans wishing the players luck for training camp while all the swifties are like omg cute! dorms! sleepovers! masks!July 16, 2024
Kelce, along with his teammates, is set to be be at camp by this coming Sunday until Aug. 15, staying at Missouri Western State University, about an hour's drive from Kansas City.
Ladies & gentlemen, WE’RE SO BACK. pic.twitter.com/V9CGKe1O0iJuly 16, 2024
Oh, and BTW, some of the practice sessions are open to the public, if you're interested.
Kelce's stint at camp concludes his time following Swift around for the European leg of her Eras Tour (and some of the Asian leg, too). Thnks fr th Mmrs, Trav!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
It’s Not In King Charles’ Nature to Upstage Daughter-in-Law Meghan Markle and Her Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard with Competing Retail Products, Royal Commentator Says
Lest we forget the so-called “royal jam rivalries” earlier this year…
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles’ Dramatically Shortened Royal Tour of Oceania This Fall Shows He “Can’t Do Everything,” Friend Says
The planned three-week trip of four countries has been cut to 10 days and two countries as the King continues to receive treatment for cancer.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Katie Holmes Will Change Your Perspective on "Tourist" Outfits
She brought a bit of vacation to the Upper West Side.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift's Latest Song Mashup Is Extremely Travis Kelce-Coded
Their life is a literal rom-com.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Says Travis Kelce Can Be the "Waterboy" at Taylor Swift's Concerts
The tight end likes to lay a bit lower at the Eras Tour.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
People Can't Get Over the Protective Way Travis Kelce Held Taylor Swift on Triple Date Night
Aww!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ice Spice Blows Kisses to Audience Members Booing a Taylor Swift Song During Festival Performance
Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Declares This the Summer of Sabrina Carpenter as the "Espresso" Singer Sells Out Her Tour
Two queens!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Says He Turned Down This Netflix Reality Show to Focus on Other Projects: “I’m Way Over the Reality S—”
“I’d rather just play ball, man.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Niecy Nash-Betts Is “Pleasantly Surprised” by ‘Grotesquerie’ Co-Star Travis Kelce’s Acting Skills
Of Ryan Murphy’s unexpected decision to cast him in the forthcoming FX horror series, Kelce himself said of his acting debut “hopefully I don’t bomb this for him.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Honoree Prince Harry Will Likely Be “Just Feet Away” from Travis Kelce at Next Month’s ESPY Awards, Which “Could Be Interesting, Given How Much Travis Hit It Off with William” at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
“This will make headlines no matter what happens.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published