People Can't Get Over the Protective Way Travis Kelce Held Taylor Swift on Triple Date Night
Aww!!!
Travis Kelce loves him some Taylor Swift, that's for sure.
A photo has recently surfaced online of the Chiefs player holding his girlfriend protectively, his arm wrapped around her chest as she held onto his bicep.
The picture, which was posted by their friend Summitt Hogue on Instagram, was taken while they and the Mahomeses were visiting Europe—London and Amsterdam to be exact. It also features Summitt's wife Miranda Hogue, plus Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.
One Swiftie posted a screenshot of Swift and Kelce's embrace on X, writing, "that arm wrapping her like that… that’s such a hot move from Mr Kelce"
They added, "Taylor bb thats a win"
"It’s giving 'MINE,'" someone commented, while someone else pointed out, "Everyone getting caught up by Trav but missing Taylor death gripping his arm to make sure he doesn’t move"
Brittany also posted some pictures from that triple date night on Instagram, including one of her and Swift sharing the sweetest hug while their partners give their best cheesy grins in the background.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fans were also simply obsessed with the women's outfits, which you can find out more about in Marie Claire's fashion report.
Brittany, Patrick, and the Hogues were spotted loving life at Swift's Eras Tour concert in Amsterdam, Netherlands earlier this month.
Patrick is the celebrated quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and one of Kelce's best friends. Since the tight end started dating the popstar, Swift and Brittany have also become close friends, whether they're cheering on their men from the bleachers or grabbing a fancy dinner in NYC.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Common Hints at Potential Engagement to Jennifer Hudson
Don't hold your breath, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Natalie Portman Jokes Rihanna Got Her Through Her Divorce With Paris Fashion Week Meeting
Um, love this so much?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sarah Ferguson Explains Why She and Princess Diana Got Arrested at Her Bachelorette Party—and How Queen Elizabeth Reacted
“She and I, we laughed a lot. We got into trouble a lot.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Ice Spice Blows Kisses to Audience Members Booing a Taylor Swift Song During Festival Performance
Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Declares This the Summer of Sabrina Carpenter as the "Espresso" Singer Sells Out Her Tour
Two queens!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Says He Turned Down This Netflix Reality Show to Focus on Other Projects: “I’m Way Over the Reality S—”
“I’d rather just play ball, man.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Niecy Nash-Betts Is “Pleasantly Surprised” by ‘Grotesquerie’ Co-Star Travis Kelce’s Acting Skills
Of Ryan Murphy’s unexpected decision to cast him in the forthcoming FX horror series, Kelce himself said of his acting debut “hopefully I don’t bomb this for him.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Honoree Prince Harry Will Likely Be “Just Feet Away” from Travis Kelce at Next Month’s ESPY Awards, Which “Could Be Interesting, Given How Much Travis Hit It Off with William” at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
“This will make headlines no matter what happens.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Lupita Nyong'o Wrote to Taylor Swift to Personally Ask Her to Use 'Shake It Off' in 'Little Monsters'
The song had previously helped her get out of a dark place.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Thought 'Alice in Wonderland' Was Called 'Alison Wonderland'
He found out...last summer.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince William Are Apparently in Competition for "Biggest Swiftie" in the Royal Family
Well if that dad dancing is anything to go by.......
By Iris Goldsztajn Published