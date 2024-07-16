People Can't Get Over the Protective Way Travis Kelce Held Taylor Swift on Triple Date Night

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes
(Image credit: Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes / Instagram)
Travis Kelce loves him some Taylor Swift, that's for sure.

A photo has recently surfaced online of the Chiefs player holding his girlfriend protectively, his arm wrapped around her chest as she held onto his bicep.

The picture, which was posted by their friend Summitt Hogue on Instagram, was taken while they and the Mahomeses were visiting Europe—London and Amsterdam to be exact. It also features Summitt's wife Miranda Hogue, plus Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

One Swiftie posted a screenshot of Swift and Kelce's embrace on X, writing, "that arm wrapping her like that… that’s such a hot move from Mr Kelce"

They added, "Taylor bb thats a win"

"It’s giving 'MINE,'" someone commented, while someone else pointed out, "Everyone getting caught up by Trav but missing Taylor death gripping his arm to make sure he doesn’t move"

Brittany also posted some pictures from that triple date night on Instagram, including one of her and Swift sharing the sweetest hug while their partners give their best cheesy grins in the background.

Fans were also simply obsessed with the women's outfits, which you can find out more about in Marie Claire's fashion report.

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift hug as Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes smile in the background during group date night.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes / Instagram)

Brittany, Patrick, and the Hogues were spotted loving life at Swift's Eras Tour concert in Amsterdam, Netherlands earlier this month.

Patrick is the celebrated quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and one of Kelce's best friends. Since the tight end started dating the popstar, Swift and Brittany have also become close friends, whether they're cheering on their men from the bleachers or grabbing a fancy dinner in NYC.

Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce, and Taylor Swift react during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift cheer on the Chiefs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
