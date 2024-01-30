Fans think Travis Kelce told Taylor Swift "I love you so much it's not even funny."

Taylor Swift-loving internet sleuths think they heard her boyfriend Travis Kelce professed his love to the pop star.



The rom-com moment allegedly took place after Kelce helped his team win the AFC Championship and secure a trip to the Super Bowl. In a now-viral clip of the couple finding each other on the field after the team's victory over the Baltimore Ravens, fans are saying they can hear Kelce tell Swift: "Tay, I’m going to go enjoy with the guys. I love you."



Cameras and microphones appear to catch Swift say in response: "I love you, too."



"I love you so much it's not even funny," Kelce appears to say back and as the couple embrace before he walks away to enjoy the victory with his teammates.

“Tay im going to enjoy with the guys i love you”“i love you too”“so much it’s not even funny”“i’ve never been so proud. EVER” pic.twitter.com/KBABmjFB5tJanuary 29, 2024 See more

Fans also think they can hear Swift tell Kelce that she has "never been so proud," before she uses her hand to cover her mouth as she continues to speak into Kelce's ear.



"Ever," Swift then says loud enough for the cameras and microphones to catch.



As to be expected, the internet lost its collective mind as the country watched a real-life version of High School Musical unfold before our very eyes.



"'I love you so much it’s not even funny' i’m ready to jump off of a very tall something i can’t handle this," one person posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.



"Did he actually say 'I love you so much it’s not even funny' and then tay 'I’ve never been so proud of anyone in my life, ever because if so….I’m spiraling," another posted.



"I swear I hate shipping real people, but a dude saying 'I love you so much it’s not even funny' to my girlie in public without an ounce of shame?" another tweeted. "I’m sorry, we’re not used to this and she deserves it so much."



did he actually say “I love you so much it’s not even funny” and then tay “I’ve never been so proud of anyone in my life, ever” because if so….I’m spiralingJanuary 29, 2024 See more

Back in September, 2023—weeks before Kelce and Swift were rumored to be dating—the future hall of famer admitted he was still looking for love during an episode of his podcast, New Heights.



"I thought you were looking for love?” Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce, asked of his younger brother and his 2016 dating show.



“Yeah, that too. Still searching for it,” Travis replied, laughing before adding: “10 years later and still nothing.”



It appears that some wishes do come true!