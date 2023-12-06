Taylor Swift Is TIME's Person of the Year—And The Cover Photos Are STUNNING

Taylor Swift has been named TIME's Person of the Year for 2023, to absolutely nobody's surprise.
But even though this choice seems to make so much sense—after all, which individual person has been talked about more over the past year?—you may be surprised to find out that Swift is actually the first person ever to receive the accolade solely as a result of her work as an entertainer. Previously, the honor has been bestowed on major politicians, tech moguls, religious leaders, activists, scientists and the like.
Still, nobody but Swift felt like the right choice for the magazine this year.
"The person chosen has typically been a ruler over traditional domains of power. He—and yes, usually it has been a 'he'—is very often a politician or a titan of industry," said TIME editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs in an editorial.
"And yet the person whose singular influence was revealed throughout 2023 has held none of these roles—or anything remotely similar," Jacobs continued, adding that Swift "found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light," notably with her epic Eras Tour performances.
Swift posed for three different cover photos, each more beautiful than the next: one pensive and Folklore-like, one glamorous and glittery, and one featuring her youngest cat, the adorable and extremely fluffy Benjamin Button.
In her interview for the cover story, Swift reminded us of the times in her career when she wasn't so universally praised.
"I’ve been raised up and down the flagpole of public opinion so many times in the last 20 years," she said. "I’ve been given a tiara, then had it taken away."
For her, the phenomenal success she's experiencing right now feels like a summit of sorts. "It feels like the breakthrough moment of my career, happening at 33," she explained. "And for the first time in my life, I was mentally tough enough to take what comes with that."
This honor from TIME comes on the heels of her being named Spotify's Global Top Artist of 2023, AND People's Most Intriguing Person of the Year. I hope you're prepared for her to win a whole lot more accolades in the months and years to come, because rest assured they're on their way to her. As they should!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—Here Are the 55 Best Gifts for Women, According to Me
See what made the cut.
By Kristen Nichols
-
Mariah Carey Is Bath Queen as Well as Christmas Queen, FYI
Or just "queen," I guess.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Is "Really Making an Effort" After Spending Her Birthday With Her, Source Says
They have had a very complicated relationship over the years.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Reynolds Once Again Proved He Is The Funniest Hollywood Husband
"I feel like I should remember this..."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Taylor Swift Fans Think She and Travis Kelce Wore Matching Squirrel Sweaters to a Holiday Party
Because of his tweet!!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Blake Lively Praises Taylor Swift and Beyoncé for Modeling the Way and “Aligning Rather Than Dividing”
“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift's Publicist Slams Claims The Star Ever Married Joe Alwyn
Tree Paine is not playing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lenny Kravitz Is a Total Swiftie: "Taylor's So Down to Earth and Giving"
She so is!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift Are Officially the Best of Friends
And...is Carpenter's latest selfie featuring Swift an Easter egg?
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Swifties Are Going Wild With the Easter Eggs in Taylor's Latest Instagram Post
Can you find them all?
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Taylor Swift's Devastating Breakup Song About Joe Alwyn Is Finally on Spotify
Crying as we speak.
By Fleurine Tideman