Nope, Travis Kelce Will Not Make It to the Grammys to Support Taylor Swift This Year: Sources

Travis Kelce won't be at the Grammys to support his popstar GF Taylor Swift, but it's not for lack of willingness on his part.

As you may know, Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have just qualified for a coveted spot in the Super Bowl, where they'll be taking on the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11. As such, they obviously have to train super hard in the hopes of taking home the trophy.

Unfortunately, this already wasn't great timing-wise considering the Grammys take place just days before, on Feb. 5, but sources have now confirmed to TMZ that Kelce won't be able to make the trip to Los Angeles to attend the awards ceremony because it clashes with his training schedule in Las Vegas that same weekend.

As Cosmopolitan points out, we don't actually know for sure whether Swift will even attend the Grammys—her first Eras Tour date of the year is on Feb. 7 in Tokyo, Japan, and she'll probably need to feel rested for that, so...

Whether or not she's in the audience, the singer will feature heavily on the night, given that she's nominated for seven of the prestigious music awards: record of the year, song of the year, and best pop solo performance for "Anti-Hero"; album of the year, producer of the year, and best pop vocal album for Midnights; and best pop duo performance for "Karma" featuring Ice Spice.

Meanwhile, there's definitely a chance that Swift could make it to support Kelce in the Super Bowl, according to Drew Barrymore's calculations. Fingers crossed!