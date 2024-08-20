Taylor Swift Meets Young Girls Affected by Deadly Southport Stabbing Backstage in London
The girls' mom thanked Swift on TikTok.
Trigger warning: violence
Taylor Swift invited two young girls affected by the recent Southport, U.K. stabbing to meet her backstage at Wembley Stadium in London.
On one of the nights of her Eras Tour stop in the British capital, which began on Aug. 15 and ends tonight, Aug. 20, Swift met with two young girls dressed in their Red era best in graphic T-shirts and red heart sunglasses.
Taking to TikTok, the girls' mom, Sami Foster, shared a montage of lovely photos of the girls—named Hope and Autumn—meeting their idol, as well as her own mom Andrea Swift.
Foster wrote in the caption, "You drew stars around my scars," which are lyrics from Swift's song "Cardigan," and went on to thank Swift and Mama Swift "for making the most magical night possible for us all." She set the video to the soundtrack of the popstar's "Enchanted," whose lyrics go, "I was enchanted to meet you."
The stabbing occurred on July 29 during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, a town in the North of England. According to AP News, three little girls aged 9, 7, and 6 died as a result of the attack, while 10 more people were injured. A 17-year-old has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 of attempted murder.
After the tragedy occurred, Swift wrote on her Instagram Stories, "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock... The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.
"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."
In the aftermath of the stabbing, King Charles III will be visiting Southport on Aug. 20 to meet with those directly affected by the violence, as well as some of the emergency responders who were present on the day, as reported by Us Weekly.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
