Taylor Swift's Mom Andrea and Boyfriend Travis Kelce Attend the Eras Tour on Mother's Day

Taylor Swift's mom Andrea Swift had the best day with her daughter at the last Eras Tour date in Paris, France.

The mom of two spent U.S. Mother's Day, May 12, watching Taylor perform her fourth and last show in the French capital, flanked by the superstar's boyfriend Travis Kelce, plus her famous friends Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, and Lenny Kravitz.

Kelce and Taylor shared a bunch of adorable moments during and after the concert.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted meticulously filming one of his girlfriend's theatrical costume changes with his flash on:

i have never seen a man focus more than travis kelce filming the costume change before icdiwabh 🤭🤣 pic.twitter.com/grYGYT9cghMay 12, 2024

The NFL pro was also filmed pointing to himself while his girlfriend was singing "You Belong With Me."

Kelce also happily sang along to "So High School," which is widely believed to be about him:

Taylor, as for her, made sure to include Easter eggs pointing to Kelce during her set.

For instance, she brought back the iconic line, "Karma is a guy on the Chiefs," which she'd first sung during a show in Buenos Aires last November:

‼️| Travis Kelce reacting to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" atthe last show in France #ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/wB785GrOeLMay 12, 2024

The Tortured Poets Department musician also blew a kiss to Kelce while singing, "Cause you know I love the players, and you love the game!" Did I mention she was wearing the Chiefs colors red and gold for that part of the show, too?

And by the way, not only was it Mother's Day on Sunday, but it was also Taylor's 87th Eras Tour show—and my darlings, 87 is Kelce's jersey number. So there's that.

The singer started the European leg of her blockbusting tour in Paris, and will be heading to Stockholm, Sweden, next for three nights starting May 17.