Why Taylor Swift Fans Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming
The wait is too much!
Taylor Swift fans are convinced their fave is sitting on a huge announcement: the imminent release of Reputation (Taylor's Version).
As always when it comes to Swiftie theories, this is all based on a bunch of clues that may or may not lead to the long-awaited announcement—but whatever happens, it sure is a lot of fun to speculate.
One major reason fans think Swift is about to hatch Rep TV is that at her Aug. 17 Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium in London, the popstar exited the stage through a trap door while waving in a very obviously snaking motion (as seen in footage shared on X)—the snake of course being the very recognizable symbol for Reputation.
Some fans on social media also noticed that Wembley was flashing red and green on the evening of Aug. 18—which they believe could also mark the upcoming release.
The date of all this is significant, because it was on Aug. 18, 2017 that Swift deleted all of her social media content before sharing 3D snake footage teasing the upcoming album at the time a few days later.
The superstar also played the track "I Did Something Bad" from Rep in London for the first time on her Eras Tour, prompting fans to further speculate on the re-release. Of course, given Swift's fondness for an Easter egg and/or "invisible string," it does stand to reason that she'd choose to announce the album on its seven-year anniversary. Obviously, though, we'll have to wait and see.
Swift has been re-releasing her albums that were originally released on the label Big Machine Records since 2021, and there are only two left: Reputation, and debut (AKA self-titled, AKA Taylor Swift).
It has to be said that Rep TV speculation has been running rampant for months, but let's see if the fan theory holds up this time around!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
