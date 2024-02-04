Swifties are known for two things: selling out arenas worldwide in record time, and putting together Easter eggs to hatch very plausible fan theories. And no theory has been more hotly discussed lately than the one that predicts Swift will announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) is arriving soon at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Fans have uncovered little clues dropped around the internet, and I personally believe that this theory is going to come true.
Swift has previously said that Easter eggs can appear in every way, from the clothing she wears to the way her Instagram grid aligns—and Swifties across the internet have taken note. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the singer changed her Instagram profile picture to a black-and-white version of her Midnights album cover today, aligning with the black-and-white palette of her Reputation era.
Speaking of Instagram, several celebrities in Swift's circle have been also changing their profile pictures to black-and-white snaps. The list includes famous squad members like Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Travis Kelce. Oh—and her official website has been down for a few hours now. It only displays a completely black screen with an error message. Could that be because the old Taylor(Swift.com) can't come to the phone right now?
On the fashion front, Swift has been wearing a few Reputation-inspired looks as of late, the most high-profile of which was her stunning green Gucci dress on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. Dare we say that it makes her look like a...snake?
Easter eggs can come off the red carpet, too. Swift was also recently snapped by photographers in New York City on a dinner date with her best friend Blake Lively wearing a velvet green mini dress and a pair of brown knee-high boots emblazoned with a set of snakes. Very on-theme!
Let's just say I'm going to be keeping my eyes peeled for a Reputation-inspired look on tonight's red carpet. The "Anti-Hero" singer Swift is nominated for six awards tonight including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song of the Year. (Casual.)
The singer won't be performing tonight, though, as she's set to kick off the international legs of her record-breaking Eras Tour in Tokyo this week (the same place that the Reputation tour ended all those years ago, by the way.) Stay tuned as I—and the entire internet—keep our fingers very much crossed.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
-
Dua Lipa Is the Definition of Power at the 2024 Grammys
Her custom dress looks like armor.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Is Travis Kelce at the Grammys Tonight?
The couple's red carpet debut will have to wait.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Grammys
From Dua in custom Courrèges to Miley in Maison Margiela.
By Emma Childs
-
Charles Barkley Says Football Fans Criticizing Taylor Swift Are Either "A Loser or a Jackass"
Shots have been fired!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce Bought Matching "TNT" Diamond Bracelets for Him and Taylor Swift
Taylor N Travis, I guess?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Donna Kelce Gave Taylor Swift Her Travis Kelce Jersey Ring From Ravens Game
OMGGGGG!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce Loves When Taylor Swift "Comes and Supports Me" Despite "Cranky NFL Fans"
Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce Confirms He Won't Be at the Grammys With Taylor Swift
Boo.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Nope, Travis Kelce Will Not Make It to the Grammys to Support Taylor Swift This Year: Sources
As ever, he has a good excuse.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Kelce Thinks It's Great That Taylor Swift Is Inspiring More Young Girls to Enjoy Football
Totally.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Resurfaced (and Now Viral) 2001 Clip from ‘The West Wing’ Explains How Taylor Swift Can Perform in Tokyo and Still Make the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in Less Than 24 Hours
President Jed Bartlet was looking out for us a full 23 years ago.
By Rachel Burchfield