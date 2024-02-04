Swifties are known for two things: selling out arenas worldwide in record time, and putting together Easter eggs to hatch very plausible fan theories. And no theory has been more hotly discussed lately than the one that predicts Swift will announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) is arriving soon at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Fans have uncovered little clues dropped around the internet, and I personally believe that this theory is going to come true.

Swift has previously said that Easter eggs can appear in every way, from the clothing she wears to the way her Instagram grid aligns—and Swifties across the internet have taken note. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the singer changed her Instagram profile picture to a black-and-white version of her Midnights album cover today, aligning with the black-and-white palette of her Reputation era.

Speaking of Instagram, several celebrities in Swift's circle have been also changing their profile pictures to black-and-white snaps. The list includes famous squad members like Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Travis Kelce. Oh—and her official website has been down for a few hours now. It only displays a completely black screen with an error message. Could that be because the old Taylor(Swift.com) can't come to the phone right now?

On the fashion front, Swift has been wearing a few Reputation-inspired looks as of late, the most high-profile of which was her stunning green Gucci dress on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. Dare we say that it makes her look like a...snake?

Taylor Swift potentially dropped a 'Reputation' teaser at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Easter eggs can come off the red carpet, too. Swift was also recently snapped by photographers in New York City on a dinner date with her best friend Blake Lively wearing a velvet green mini dress and a pair of brown knee-high boots emblazoned with a set of snakes. Very on-theme!

She's brought the Reputation vibes to her off-duty looks too, like this green velvet dress. (Image credit: Getty Images )

Let's just say I'm going to be keeping my eyes peeled for a Reputation-inspired look on tonight's red carpet. The "Anti-Hero" singer Swift is nominated for six awards tonight including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song of the Year. (Casual.)

The singer won't be performing tonight, though, as she's set to kick off the international legs of her record-breaking Eras Tour in Tokyo this week (the same place that the Reputation tour ended all those years ago, by the way.) Stay tuned as I—and the entire internet—keep our fingers very much crossed.