Taylor Swift Skipped Travis Kelce's Latest Game, And the Chiefs Lost

Taylor Swift skipped Travis Kelce's latest game with the Kansas City Chiefs, having previously attended an impressive four of her boyfriend's matches over a matter of weeks.
Some of the most superstitious of NFL fans were beginning to think the Chiefs' winning streak may have something to do with Swift's attendance or lack thereof (in the previous game she skipped, Kelce suffered an injury, though he ended up being allowed back on the field).
Unfortunately for Swift—who has a busy life and can't be there every single time, the superstitious angle won't have been quelled by the Chiefs' latest result, when they lost 9-24 against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 29 while the singer wasn't there to witness it.
After the game, which took place at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Swift's "Shake It Off" started playing, and I'm assuming that's exactly what the Chiefs plan to do.
A source previously told Us Weekly that Swift wouldn't be attending every Chiefs game. "Taylor doesn’t want to be a distraction to Travis," they said.
"She knows it’s not easy when she shows up to his games. It’s a spectacle. She wants to support him and strike a balance while, at the same time, not be distracting to the team.”
This loss came just a couple days after Kelce was spotted on the jumbotron at the Rangers World Series game on Oct. 27, rocking out to "Shake It Off," footage of which made Swifties go wild.
"A confident man who doesn’t shy away but stands proudly, I never thought I’d see the day, happy for Tay," commented one person on footage of Kelce's little dance. Hehehe.
Travis Kelce dancing to Taylor Swift’s Shake it Off at the Rangers World Series game… pic.twitter.com/PtXXElp9pYOctober 28, 2023
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
