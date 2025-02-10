Taylor Swift's Stress Is Palpable in Pics from the First Half of Super Bowl 2025
She's *this close* to becoming a meme.
To say that the Kansas City Chiefs had a rough start at the 2025 Super Bowl would be an understatement. By halftime, the two-time reigning champions were trailing 24-0 in the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans—something almost no one would have seen coming going into the game.
And no one more perfectly illustrated just how unexpected that score was than Taylor Swift, who looked utterly shocked when she was briefly shown during the broadcast.
"Well, Taylor Swift is in attendance, but she hasn't had much to cheer about yet because Travis Kelce hasn't caught a ball," an announcer opines during the clip, which features footage of Swift looking solemnly out from her box.
Taylor Swift doesn't have much to cheer about at the #SuperBowl. https://t.co/KuIF5P451C pic.twitter.com/Jn8QL1r9FCFebruary 10, 2025
The moment quickly went viral, with fans on X (née Twitter) giving screenshots of Swift's reaction the meme treatment with joking captions like "Photos taken before disaster," and "The look of a woman realizing she's not getting engaged tonight." Even more responded to posts with the image with emotional reaction GIFs and Taylor Swift lyric jokes—lots of lyric jokes.
Photos of Swift in the stands show her looking stressed, anxiously standing, gripping the railing and leaning forward, and even seeming to cover her mouth while gasping in shock at one point.
BRB, doing deep breathing exercises on Swift's behalf.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 2025 Glam Scores the Game's First Touchdown
The pop star kicked the game off with winged eyeliner, tousled bangs, and her favorite lipstick.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Wait, Is Taylor Swift Wearing Her Grammys Leg Chain as a Super Bowl Necklace?
"T" as in "touchdown."
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Is All Business at the 2025 Super Bowl
She channeled game-winning energy in a strong-shouldered white suit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift "Doesn't Want to Be the Center of Attention" During Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Moment
"He loves that she is super supportive, and he is the same with her, as they got each other's back whatever happens."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
So—Is Taylor Swift Going to the 2025 Super Bowl?
It's hard to imagine Swift missing it, especially as Travis Kelce hovers on the cusp of making history.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Travis Kelce's Five-Word Response to Taylor Swift Proposal Question Has Fans Buzzing
Let the betting begin.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Taylor Swift Didn't Announce 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' at the 2025 Grammys, But Here's When She Might
Are you ready for it?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo Casually Recreated the "Holding Space" Meme at the Grammys
The moment played out in the background of a clip of Trevor Noah hosting the awards show.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Accepted a Sweet Gift From a Little Girl on the Grammys 2025 Red Carpet
"The way she makes every interaction feel like a main character moment."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Does Taylor Swift's "T" Charm Reference a Song on 'The Tortured Poets Department'?
The accessory hangs from her Vivienne Westwood corset dress.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift's AFC Championship Necklace Is a 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Clue
Are those...snakes?
By Amy Mackelden Published