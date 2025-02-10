Taylor Swift's Stress Is Palpable in Pics from the First Half of Super Bowl 2025

To say that the Kansas City Chiefs had a rough start at the 2025 Super Bowl would be an understatement. By halftime, the two-time reigning champions were trailing 24-0 in the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans—something almost no one would have seen coming going into the game.

And no one more perfectly illustrated just how unexpected that score was than Taylor Swift, who looked utterly shocked when she was briefly shown during the broadcast.

"Well, Taylor Swift is in attendance, but she hasn't had much to cheer about yet because Travis Kelce hasn't caught a ball," an announcer opines during the clip, which features footage of Swift looking solemnly out from her box.

Taylor Swift doesn't have much to cheer about at the #SuperBowl. https://t.co/KuIF5P451C pic.twitter.com/Jn8QL1r9FCFebruary 10, 2025

The moment quickly went viral, with fans on X (née Twitter) giving screenshots of Swift's reaction the meme treatment with joking captions like "Photos taken before disaster," and "The look of a woman realizing she's not getting engaged tonight." Even more responded to posts with the image with emotional reaction GIFs and Taylor Swift lyric jokes—lots of lyric jokes.

Photos of Swift in the stands show her looking stressed, anxiously standing, gripping the railing and leaning forward, and even seeming to cover her mouth while gasping in shock at one point.

Taylor Swift with Ed Kelce, Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim, Ross Travis, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Donna Kelce at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift, looking equal parts stressed and surprised during the first half of Super Bowl LIX. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift seemingly covering her mouth while gasping in shock during the first half of the 2025 Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

BRB, doing deep breathing exercises on Swift's behalf.