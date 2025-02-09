Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 2025 Glam Scores the Game's First Touchdown
The pop star kicked the game off with winged eyeliner, tousled bangs, and her favorite lipstick.
I'm convinced Taylor Swift saves all her best beauty moments for game day. What's a girl gonna do when her boyfriend is one of the winningest tight ends in the NFL? Painting up is one of football's best traditions, and a diamond's gotta shine.
On Feb. 9, the pop star was sparkling a little brighter than usual in a crisp white power blazer and "T" necklace ahead of Travis Kelce's history-making day at Super Bowl LIX. Accessorized with swipe of her favorite cinnamon-colored lipstick, a sharp black cat eye, and a curtain of tousled blonde bangs, she looked like the ultimate WAG.
Famously, the "Fortnight" singer loves to incorporate elements of surprise and sentimentality into her looks. But we actually got a sneak peek at her metallic red Super Bowl 2025 manicure at the Grammys last week. A few days after the ceremony, Lisa Peña Wong revealed on Instagram that she used four different OPI shades to create the multi-dimensional finish that matched both her red carpet gown and Chiefs team colors.
HI TAYLOR!! pic.twitter.com/MgcrpyDUihFebruary 9, 2025
TAYLOR SWIFT IS WEARING WHITE HAHAHA #superbowl pic.twitter.com/Z08ZWmYT1wFebruary 9, 2025
Last year's Super Bowl hair and makeup set the tone for this season's game-day beats. When the Grammy winner rushed the field following the Kelce's big win, what seemed like a very standard Swiftie glam from afar turned out to be a much more intricate look up close. Her red lipstick and winged black eyeliner were classic Taylor. Her fishtail-braided ponytail and white manicure, on the other hand? Pure WAG energy.
That theme—fresh takes on Swiftian beauty signatures—continued at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL season home opener in August. An ultra-bouncy, pageant queen blowout with a deep side-part put a new spin on the smooth waves she normally rocks. Meanwhile, makeup artist Lorrie Turk kept the rest of her glam soft and familiar with the pop star's go-to Nars lipstick.
Near the end of this season, Swift started experimenting more with her game-day glams. For the Oct. 7 Chiefs vs. Saints game, the 35-year-old icon topped her usual red lip with a thick coating of clear gloss and a dusting of glitter freckles across the bridge of her nose. She also matched the sparkles to a gold glitter manicure.
No matter she wears, the hitmaker can't help but make the whole place shimmer. Even in a stadium of the Superdome's size!
