I'm convinced Taylor Swift saves all her best beauty moments for game day. What's a girl gonna do when her boyfriend is one of the winningest tight ends in the NFL? Painting up is one of football's best traditions, and a diamond's gotta shine.

On Feb. 9, the pop star was sparkling a little brighter than usual in a crisp white power blazer and "T" necklace ahead of Travis Kelce's history-making day at Super Bowl LIX. Accessorized with swipe of her favorite cinnamon-colored lipstick, a sharp black cat eye, and a curtain of tousled blonde bangs, she looked like the ultimate WAG.

Famously, the "Fortnight" singer loves to incorporate elements of surprise and sentimentality into her looks. But we actually got a sneak peek at her metallic red Super Bowl 2025 manicure at the Grammys last week. A few days after the ceremony, Lisa Peña Wong revealed on Instagram that she used four different OPI shades to create the multi-dimensional finish that matched both her red carpet gown and Chiefs team colors.

Taylor Swift's signature game-day glam could be seen all the way across the stadium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year's Super Bowl hair and makeup set the tone for this season's game-day beats. When the Grammy winner rushed the field following the Kelce's big win, what seemed like a very standard Swiftie glam from afar turned out to be a much more intricate look up close. Her red lipstick and winged black eyeliner were classic Taylor. Her fishtail-braided ponytail and white manicure, on the other hand? Pure WAG energy.

Taylor Swift sports red lipstick, winged eyeliner, and a white manicure at last year's Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That theme—fresh takes on Swiftian beauty signatures—continued at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL season home opener in August. An ultra-bouncy, pageant queen blowout with a deep side-part put a new spin on the smooth waves she normally rocks. Meanwhile, makeup artist Lorrie Turk kept the rest of her glam soft and familiar with the pop star's go-to Nars lipstick.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Near the end of this season, Swift started experimenting more with her game-day glams. For the Oct. 7 Chiefs vs. Saints game, the 35-year-old icon topped her usual red lip with a thick coating of clear gloss and a dusting of glitter freckles across the bridge of her nose. She also matched the sparkles to a gold glitter manicure.

Taylor Swift accessorizes a tartan corset dress with glitter freckles and glossy red lipstick. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter she wears, the hitmaker can't help but make the whole place shimmer. Even in a stadium of the Superdome's size!