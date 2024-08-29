CIA Official Says Taylor Swift Concert Terrorist Plot Could Have “Killed Tens of Thousands of People”

Officials are sharing new and disturbing details regarding the foiled terrorist plot targeting Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour."

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, CIA Deputy Director David S. Cohen gave an update on the ongoing investigation of the thwarted plot to attack Swift's "Eras Tour" shows in Vienna, Austria.

“They were plotting to kill a huge number, tens of thousands of people at this concert, I am sure many Americans,” Cohen told reporters, according to multiple media outlets including The New York Times and NBC News. Knowledge of the planned attack ultimately led to the cancelation of three "Eras Tour" shows earlier this month.

“The Austrians were able to make those arrests because the agency and our partners in the intelligence community provided them information about what this ISIS-connected group was planning to do," the deputy director added, before reiterating that "killing a large number of concertgoers was the goal of the plot," The New York Times reports.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 16, 2024 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The update comes shortly after Swift addressed the plot and the canceled shows on social media and after she completed the European leg of her history-making tour.

"Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows," the singer said in a lengthy Instagram post.

"But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together," she continued. "I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swift also addressed the reason why she did not publicly address the terrorist plot or the canceled shows sooner.

"Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows," she explained. "In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that."

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

While the CIA did not disclose how they came to learn of the terrorist plot, Deputy Director Cohen said previously issued warnings did help alert authorities of the plan, The New York Times reports.

In early August, concert promoter Barracuda Music announced they had "no choice but to cancel" the Aug. 8, 9 and 10 Vienna "Eras Tour" shows in order to ensure everyone's safety.

Three teenagers have since been arrested in connection with the terrorist plot—a 17-year-old Austrian, 19-year-old Austrian and an 18-year-old Iraqi. Authorities alleged the three young people were inspired by the Islamic State, according to the Associated Press.

On Aug. 8, Austria's Directorate of State Security and Intelligent Omar Haijawi-Pirchner told reporters the 19-year-old admitted to planning to "carry out an attack" using "explosives and knives," according to multiple news organizations including NBC News and CNN.

According to The New York Times, roughly 200,000 people were expected to attend all three canceled shows.