Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift Gave Travis Kelce’s Dad a Shoutout on ’The Tortured Poets Department'

After Taylor Swift released her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and surprising fans with an additional 15 secret songs, fans are convinced at least one of the tracks features an ode to her boyfriend Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce.



In Swift's new song "So High School," she seems to allude to not just her ridiculously successful Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend, but his father.

"I feel like laughing in the middle of practice / To that impression you did of your dad again,” Swift sings. “I’m hearing voices like a madman.”

For the uninitiated, Kelce has impersonated his dad, Ed, numerous time on his hit podcast New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift hugs Ed Kielce after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are other lyrical clues that the song is about Swift and her boyfriend Kelce, including the line: “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me?"



In a 2016 interview with Afterbuzz TV to promote his then-reality series, Catching Kelce, the 3-time Super Bowl champ played a game of "Kill, Marry, Kiss," going on to say that he would "kill" Ariana Grande, "kiss" Swift, and "marry" Katy Perry.

“It’s just a game, but really / I’m bettin’ on all three for us two," Swift goes on to sign in her new album.



In another string of lyrics, Swift seems to allude to her current boyfriend again. “You know how to ball / I know Aristotle,” she sings. “Brand new, full throttle / Teach me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto / It’s true, swear, scouts honor. You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her.”

Devoted Swifties were quick to share their delight over the possible Ed Kelse shoutout, especially after the pair were seen embracing on the football field following Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' recent Super Bowl win.



"Oh I just know Ed Kelce is giggling and kicking his feet," one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with the screenshots of the lyrics alluding to Kelce's impersonation of his father.

"Congratulations Travis and Ed Kelce managed to be on a Taylor Swift album in their rookie year," another commented.

"I’m so excited for Ed Kelce to hear that he’s on The Tortured Poets Department when he finishes burning the CD," another joked.

In a January 2024 interview with 92.3 The Fan radio show in Cleveland, Ed Kelce said he first met Swift in 2023 prior to a Kansas City Chiefs game.

"And Taylor comes in, walks in with a security guard and I look at her and I had my girlfriend with me and I mention to Maureen: 'Oh my god, I know this kid but I don't know what her name is...geez....' You know... like a real idiot," Ed Kelc said at the time.

"You don't know her?" his girlfriend responded. "That's Taylor Swift you idiot."



The proud dad went on to say that yes, his son "is dating Taylor" and yes, "there are eyes wherever you go," but he wouldn't consider this time in his and his family's lives to be "crazy."

"More people recognize me since he started dating Taylor, though," he continued. "I gotta be honest with ya."