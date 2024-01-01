The Internet Is Losing It Over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s NYE Midnight Kiss

It's New Year's Eve, Taylor's Version.



In a video wildly shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, new beaus Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can be seen ringing in 2024 with a midnight kiss... and fans are losing their collective minds.



"THEY'RE GONNA GET MARRIED THIS YEAR???" one fan tweeted (and yes, the all-caps was necessary).



"Waking up to this has me convinced 2024 is going to be the best one yet," another wrote.



"Desperately want to know where they partied bc why wasn’t i invited," another tweeted.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the video, Swift can also be seen rocking a sparkly minidress, complete with stars and moon hair accessories. According to People, the dress appeared to be designed by Clio Peppiatt, the same artist responsible for Swift's 34th birthday dress.



Not to be outdone, Kelce worse a maroon suit.

Leading up to Swift's New York City birthday bash, rumors started swirling that the Kansas City Chief would use the occasion to propose to the pop star. Alas, there doesn't appear to be *that* ring on *that* finger.

Instead, "The Eras Tour" artist was gifted a stunning ring from her bestie, Keleigh Teller.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier on New Year's Eve, Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri in support of Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, who ended up besting the Cincinnati Bengals, 25-17 to clinch the AFC West.

Her NFL fashion game always on point, the singer rocked black straight-leg jeans with a matching top, boots and her signature red lip.



She also showed that she is all about the team spirit by pairing her NYE look with a Kansas City Chiefs letterman-inspired jacket—which appeared to be from Kelce’s very own closet and featured a "Tay-Tay" patch near a front pocket.

Who knows, maybe 2024 will be the year we all celebrate a Kelce-Swift engagement.