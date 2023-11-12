Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance Goes International With Their First Public Kiss Caught on Camera

Ahhh, new love.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York City
If that’s not love, we’re not sure what is—if you haven’t seen the video of Taylor Swift seeing boyfriend Travis Kelce, running into his arms, and sharing a kiss (the first time they’ve ever been photographed kissing in public), you really should. (You can see it for yourself here.)

After a kiss—so deep that there were even a couple of twirls in there—the two retreated backstage after her second Buenos Aires, Argentina show last night, which Kelce was in the audience for. The sold-out show was supposed to be the third and final Argentina show in support of the Eras Tour; after kicking off the run on Thursday, Swift’s Friday show was rescheduled to today because of inclement weather. That made Saturday the second show, and Swift will finish in Argentina tonight before making her way to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil later this week.

Taylor Swift performing in Buenos Aires, Argentina on her Eras Tour

ight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the field while warming up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 29, 2023 in Denver, Colorado

Before running into Kelce’s arms, Swift—still in stage dress—waved to adoring fans before spotting Kelce and giving him a hug and a kiss. Kelce watched the show from the VIP tent alongside Swift’s father, Scott; he was able to make it to South America because his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are on a bye week this week and don’t hit the field again until November 20, where they will square off with the Philadelphia Eagles in a Monday Night Football matchup. (Kelce’s brother, Jason, is a center for the Eagles; Kelce plays tight end for the Chiefs.)

Swift has famously supported Kelce throughout this football season, and now it was Kelce’s turn to support Swift (though this weekend’s Eras Tour show wasn’t his first time—he also attended Swift’s Kansas City stop back in July, and famously tried to give her his number, to no avail). Kelce hoped to catch two shows—Friday and Saturday—but because of the postponed show, he’ll only get to see last night’s show, as Page Six reports he’s headed back to Kansas City today for practice tomorrow. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

On Thursday night, Swift sang in one of her secret song selections (“Labyrinth” this time) that she was “falling in love again,” but made her affection for Kelce more obvious last night, when she changed a lyric from her song “Karma” to reference him: as Marie Claire reported earlier today, Kelce’s reaction was priceless as he heard her sing the new lyric “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Taylor Swift performing in Buenos Aires, Argentina on her Eras Tour

Both Swift and Kelce have met the parents, and Swift has spent ample time in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium (where the Chiefs play) with Kelce’s parents Ed and Donna. “I think they’re a wonderful couple,” Ed said recently. “They’re two wonderful people, and they’re enjoying each other’s company and supporting each other.”

Travis Kelce

Of the couple’s relationship, “It’s quickly turning more serious,” a source said, per People. “They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values.”

Taylor Swift
