Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance Goes International With Their First Public Kiss Caught on Camera

If that’s not love, we’re not sure what is—if you haven’t seen the video of Taylor Swift seeing boyfriend Travis Kelce, running into his arms, and sharing a kiss (the first time they’ve ever been photographed kissing in public), you really should. (You can see it for yourself here.)
After a kiss—so deep that there were even a couple of twirls in there—the two retreated backstage after her second Buenos Aires, Argentina show last night, which Kelce was in the audience for. The sold-out show was supposed to be the third and final Argentina show in support of the Eras Tour; after kicking off the run on Thursday, Swift’s Friday show was rescheduled to today because of inclement weather. That made Saturday the second show, and Swift will finish in Argentina tonight before making her way to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil later this week.
Before running into Kelce’s arms, Swift—still in stage dress—waved to adoring fans before spotting Kelce and giving him a hug and a kiss. Kelce watched the show from the VIP tent alongside Swift’s father, Scott; he was able to make it to South America because his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are on a bye week this week and don’t hit the field again until November 20, where they will square off with the Philadelphia Eagles in a Monday Night Football matchup. (Kelce’s brother, Jason, is a center for the Eagles; Kelce plays tight end for the Chiefs.)
Swift has famously supported Kelce throughout this football season, and now it was Kelce’s turn to support Swift (though this weekend’s Eras Tour show wasn’t his first time—he also attended Swift’s Kansas City stop back in July, and famously tried to give her his number, to no avail). Kelce hoped to catch two shows—Friday and Saturday—but because of the postponed show, he’ll only get to see last night’s show, as Page Six reports he’s headed back to Kansas City today for practice tomorrow.
On Thursday night, Swift sang in one of her secret song selections (“Labyrinth” this time) that she was “falling in love again,” but made her affection for Kelce more obvious last night, when she changed a lyric from her song “Karma” to reference him: as Marie Claire reported earlier today, Kelce’s reaction was priceless as he heard her sing the new lyric “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”
Both Swift and Kelce have met the parents, and Swift has spent ample time in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium (where the Chiefs play) with Kelce’s parents Ed and Donna. “I think they’re a wonderful couple,” Ed said recently. “They’re two wonderful people, and they’re enjoying each other’s company and supporting each other.”
Of the couple’s relationship, “It’s quickly turning more serious,” a source said, per People. “They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Taylor Swift Changed Lyrics to Pay Homage to Travis Kelce While on Tour—and His Reaction is Priceless
This video will warm your heart.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sarah Ferguson Is Potentially On the Cusp of a New Gig: Morning Show Host
The odds of this happening seem stacked in her favor.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are “Ready To Get Back Out There Again”
“They’re very excited about what the future holds.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Changed Lyrics to Pay Homage to Travis Kelce While on Tour—and His Reaction is Priceless
This video will warm your heart.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Now That She’s Part of Taylor Swift’s “Squad,” Brittany Mahomes Apparently Wants to “Play Matchmaker” for Newly Single Sophie Turner
Mahomes thinks Turner is a “doll.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Opted for a Girls’ Dinner in New York City Rather Than Fly to Germany, Where Boyfriend Travis Kelce is Playing Right Now
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany also stayed behind in the States and joined in on the powerhouse dinner last night.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Travis Kelce Had a Sense of Humor About a "Taylor Swift Putting Him on the Map" Halloween Costume
I, personally, also have a sense of humor about this.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce Just Filed 5 Trademarks, And Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Giving Him Business Advice
The singer has about 50 (!!!) trademarks to her name.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez is Reportedly “Concerned” that Taylor Swift’s Romance with Travis Kelce is “Moving Too Fast”
The frenzy around the couple is, admittedly, a lot for anyone to handle.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Taylor Swift Skipped Travis Kelce's Latest Game, And the Chiefs Lost
The Broncos are just a strong team, OK???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Eagle-Eyed Fans Notice That Travis Kelce’s Phone Lock Screen Sure Appears to Feature—You Guessed It—Taylor Swift
That’s how you know it’s real.
By Rachel Burchfield