Keleigh Teller Seemingly Confirms Travis Kelce Is Behind Taylor Swift’s Giant New Ring

Time to put on your tin foil hats, T-Swift fans—a new Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce theory just dropped.



On Friday, Dec. 15, TikTok user @SwiftiInKC uploaded a video signing off on another TikTok user’s hypothesis that Kansas City Chief and Swift’s golden retriever boyfriend Kelce gifted the "Era’s Tour" superstar a giant, shiny ring in honor of her 34th birthday.

According to Us Weekly , Swift’s friend Keleigh Teller “liked” the post, seemingly confirming—or at least seriously fueling—the fan theory that the reportedly new ring was a gift from Kelce himself.



(Kelce and Swift have not publicly commented on the origin of the ring.)

While celebrating her birthday in New York City on Tuesday, Dec. 12, Swift was photographed with the massive ring on the middle finger of her right hand. Fans have speculated online, according to Page Six , that the ring features both blue topaz and opal gems.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Blue topaz is one of the birthstones for December. And opal is one of the birthstones for October,” one fan explained, adding that Swift’s birthday is in December and Kelce’s birthday is in October.

In photos, Swift can be seen walking hand-in-hand with actress Keleigh Teller, at various points stopping to show-off her (assumed) new piece of jewelry to Teller and her husband, Miles.



“This to me is giving gift,” one social media user said online, also reported by Page Six. “It’s giving, ‘Look what he got me.’ It’s giving, ‘Look how beautiful this custom piece is.'”



In a WSJ profile of the NFL tight end published last month , Keleigh Teller and her husband are said to be the “rumored matchmakers” who set up Swift and Kelce, so Swift proudly showing off a (probably expensive, likely new) ring to the pair responsible for their budding romance makes sense, especially if it was a birthday gift from her new beau.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If additional rumors are true, Swift’s alleged birthday gift isn’t the only piece of jewelry Kelce is planning on giving her in the very near future.

A source close to the NFL star has reportedly told Page Six that Kelce has already asked Swift’s father, Scott Swift, for “permission for her hand in marriage,” adding that it’s also “very probable” the pair are going to be spending the winter holiday together.

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” the source claimed. Apparently, according to Page Six, the ring is “being designed or could be in his pocket already.”