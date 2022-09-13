Here's What's Happening With 'The Crown' Now That the Queen Has Died

After Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the first order of business definitely wasn't the fate of a certain Netflix drama.

But now that a few days have passed and while the world continues its mourning, fans of The Crown are starting to ask what will happen with the show's filming process and release schedule. (They've asked so many questions in fact that "The Crown" has been trending on Twitter.)

I have (some) answers for the curious among you. On Sept. 8, the series' writer, Peter Morgan, told Deadline, "The Crown is a love letter to [the Queen] and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

On Sept. 9, a Netflix source told the publication, "As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral."

They are currently in the middle of filming season 6, while season 5 is scheduled to be released in November 2022. It's unclear whether this release date will be affected by the monarch's death.

Over its four previous seasons, The Crown ruffled many feathers, notably by deep-diving into then-Prince Charles' affair with his now-wife Camilla, while he was still married to Princess Diana.

And because it is partly fictionalized, The Crown doesn't always get things right—instead, it's meant to serve as a dramatization of the Royal Family's real life. Still, it has been known to influence public opinion about the royals, which is part of why said royals haven't always been delighted about its existence.

