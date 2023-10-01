Tina Knowles Praises Both Her Daughter Beyoncé and Taylor Swift on Their Tour Successes: “To [Be] Able to Stimulate the Economy is No Small Feat”

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Her eldest daughter, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift were the two cultural juggernauts of the summer (seconded only, maybe, to Barbie)—and Tina Knowles has high praise for the two women.
With just two words—“Renaissance” and “Eras”—these two women have dominated the past few months, and, on her Instagram account, Knowles shared a screenshot of a New York Times Facebook post about a story analyzing Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour and its economic impact, per People.
“Anything Beyoncé does becomes a cultural event, but the Renaissance World Tour has become a cultural movement,” The New York Times’ caption read. “By its close this weekend, the tour will have generated an estimated $4.5 billion for the American economy, about as much as the 2008 Olympics did for Beijing.”
Alongside the post, Knowles acknowledged the economic success of not just Beyoncé’s tour, but Swift’s Eras Tour as well, writing “This is so awesome! To [be] able to stimulate the economy is no small feat!” She then tagged both Beyoncé and Swift. “Just being young women and being able to say this is so awesome!!!” she added. “Proud of them both!”
Octavia Spencer cosigned Knowles’ sentiment in the comments section, harkening to a Beyoncé song when she wrote “Who run the world??? #Girls.”
Of her daughter’s show—which has its final performance tonight in Kansas City—Knowles wrote “What I find fascinating at the renaissance tour is how diverse the audience is. I have seen people of all age groups from the very youngest to someone probably 75 jamming to the music and enjoying themselves everyone embracing each other. I’ve seen people move out of the way so that people could see who is shorter than them. I’ve never witnessed this at a concert before, it is usually every man for himself, but there is such kindness and acceptance, and no judgment at this concert. It is filled with love.”
She continued “I cry almost every night because I see examples of people of all ages, all races, all sexes Being kind, friendly and accepting! There seems to be no racism, no classism, no sexism, no ageism, just people having a good time and loving on each other!!! The tour is about spreading love and celebrating differences!!! It is a love fest and a beautiful thing to see!!! Renaissance is a movement! I am not ready to see it end! How about you?”
Though the tour may be ending tonight, multiple outlets report that Beyoncé will also release a film about her tour; hers is planned to drop December 1. (Swift’s film about her Eras Tour will come out October 13.) And, as the Renaissance World Tour closes tonight, Eras will run deep into 2024—Swift still has stops left in Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, and Canada, where she will wrap up the tour with a six-day residency in Toronto in November 2024.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Selena Gomez Sums Up Her Paris Fashion Week Experience in Just Three Words
The multihyphenate appears to have had a great time.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
David Beckham Proves There’s No Love Quite Like a Dad’s Love for His Daughter in Video Taken During Paris Fashion Week
The two stepped out together to attend the Victoria Beckham fashion show Friday.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Apparently Picked Out Their Couple’s Halloween Costume
It’s very on trend with pop culture in 2023.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Apparently Picked Out Their Couple’s Halloween Costume
It’s very on trend with pop culture in 2023.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift’s Squad Has a New Member—and She’s Connected to Swift’s Rumored Boyfriend Travis Kelce
Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets tonight.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Has Loaned Friend Sophie Turner Her NYC Apartment Amidst Turner’s Tumultuous Divorce from Joe Jonas
Maybe that’s what they were discussing at dinner…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Travis Kelce Finally Speaks Out About Rumored Taylor Swift Romance: “I Sure as Hell Enjoyed This Weekend”
“I’m on the rollercoaster, man,” he said on the latest episode of his podcast.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Dating But It's "Not Serious," Claims Source
Partying with the parents seems pretty serious to me??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sunday’s Chiefs Game Was Not the First Time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Hung Out
It may have been their debut on the world stage, but the two have apparently hung out “several times” in a “private setting.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Travis Kelce Jerseys Have Seen a "400% Spike in Sales" Amid Rumored Taylor Swift Romance
The power this woman has...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce Rented Out an Entire Restaurant for Taylor Swift and His Team Post-Football Game
Grand gesture alert!
By Iris Goldsztajn