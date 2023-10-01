Tina Knowles Praises Both Her Daughter Beyoncé and Taylor Swift on Their Tour Successes: “To [Be] Able to Stimulate the Economy is No Small Feat”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Her eldest daughter, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift were the two cultural juggernauts of the summer (seconded only, maybe, to Barbie)—and Tina Knowles has high praise for the two women.

With just two words—“Renaissance” and “Eras”—these two women have dominated the past few months, and, on her Instagram account, Knowles shared a screenshot of a New York Times Facebook post about a story analyzing Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour and its economic impact, per People .

“Anything Beyoncé does becomes a cultural event, but the Renaissance World Tour has become a cultural movement,” The New York Times’ caption read. “By its close this weekend, the tour will have generated an estimated $4.5 billion for the American economy, about as much as the 2008 Olympics did for Beijing.”

Alongside the post, Knowles acknowledged the economic success of not just Beyoncé’s tour, but Swift’s Eras Tour as well, writing “This is so awesome! To [be] able to stimulate the economy is no small feat!” She then tagged both Beyoncé and Swift. “Just being young women and being able to say this is so awesome!!!” she added. “Proud of them both!”

Octavia Spencer cosigned Knowles’ sentiment in the comments section, harkening to a Beyoncé song when she wrote “Who run the world??? #Girls.”

Of her daughter’s show—which has its final performance tonight in Kansas City—Knowles wrote “What I find fascinating at the renaissance tour is how diverse the audience is. I have seen people of all age groups from the very youngest to someone probably 75 jamming to the music and enjoying themselves everyone embracing each other. I’ve seen people move out of the way so that people could see who is shorter than them. I’ve never witnessed this at a concert before, it is usually every man for himself, but there is such kindness and acceptance, and no judgment at this concert. It is filled with love.”

She continued “I cry almost every night because I see examples of people of all ages, all races, all sexes Being kind, friendly and accepting! There seems to be no racism, no classism, no sexism, no ageism, just people having a good time and loving on each other!!! The tour is about spreading love and celebrating differences!!! It is a love fest and a beautiful thing to see!!! Renaissance is a movement! I am not ready to see it end! How about you?”

