Tom Felton Just Reunited With His 'Harry Potter' Dad, So Let's Just Say His Father Heard About This

Tom Felton just gave Harry Potter fans one of the greatest gifts he could have: a reunion picture with his movie dad Jason Isaacs, who played the Lucius Malfoy to his Draco Malfoy.

Felton posted a sweet picture of the two of them posing together outside the Savoy Hotel in London. He wore a coral pink bomber jacket, white t-shirt, beige pants, and white sneakers, while Isaacs went more so over to the dark side in a black NY hat, black puffer jacket, dark jeans and dad sneakers (appropriate).

Felton captioned the post, "Father & son x" with a Slytherin snake emoji and a red heart.

Costar (and sworn enemy) Matthew Lewis (who plays Gryffindor goof Neville Longbottom) commented, "Lord Gortash, I presume?" which a hasty Google search tells me is a reference to the video game Baldur's Gate 3, for which Isaacs voices Lord Gortash.

"So his father DID hear about this," one person quipped, nodding to Draco's famous line.

Others pointed out that the Savoy was a funny place for the two of them to pose outside of, which it seems is because some saucy fan fiction about Draco took place at the hotel, but again, this goes completely over my head.

Lastly, one person had this genius idea: "Need BOTH of you on The White Lotus"

A post shared by Tom Felton A photo posted by t22felton on

Since the Harry Potter series ended, Felton has only taken a few small TV and movie roles, and has been focusing instead on his music.

As for Isaacs, aside from lending his voice to video games, he has had roles in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Sex Education, and Star Trek: Discovery, among others.