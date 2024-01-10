Tom Felton Just Reunited With His 'Harry Potter' Dad, So Let's Just Say His Father Heard About This

Tom Felton just gave Harry Potter fans one of the greatest gifts he could have: a reunion picture with his movie dad Jason Isaacs, who played the Lucius Malfoy to his Draco Malfoy.
Felton posted a sweet picture of the two of them posing together outside the Savoy Hotel in London. He wore a coral pink bomber jacket, white t-shirt, beige pants, and white sneakers, while Isaacs went more so over to the dark side in a black NY hat, black puffer jacket, dark jeans and dad sneakers (appropriate).
Felton captioned the post, "Father & son x" with a Slytherin snake emoji and a red heart.
Costar (and sworn enemy) Matthew Lewis (who plays Gryffindor goof Neville Longbottom) commented, "Lord Gortash, I presume?" which a hasty Google search tells me is a reference to the video game Baldur's Gate 3, for which Isaacs voices Lord Gortash.
"So his father DID hear about this," one person quipped, nodding to Draco's famous line.
Others pointed out that the Savoy was a funny place for the two of them to pose outside of, which it seems is because some saucy fan fiction about Draco took place at the hotel, but again, this goes completely over my head.
Lastly, one person had this genius idea: "Need BOTH of you on The White Lotus"
A photo posted by t22felton on
Since the Harry Potter series ended, Felton has only taken a few small TV and movie roles, and has been focusing instead on his music.
As for Isaacs, aside from lending his voice to video games, he has had roles in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Sex Education, and Star Trek: Discovery, among others.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Are Hye-seon and Gwan-hee Still Together After 'Single's Inferno' Season 3?
Here's how they ended up together after that rollercoaster of a season.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Lindsay Lohan Opted for Old Hollywood Glamour at the Mean Girls Premiere
Smoky eyes and shiny, voluminous hair.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Nicole Kidman Says the Night She Won the Best Actress Oscar in 2003 Was Difficult: “I Went to Bed Alone”
Fresh off of her acrimonious divorce from Tom Cruise, the night was a turning point in her life in more ways than one.
By Rachel Burchfield