Tom Felton Collapsed During a Celebrity Golf Tournament

He was brought to a nearby hospital.

By Iris Goldsztajn
kohler, wisconsin september 23 tom felton plays his shot on the 14th hole during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd ryder cup at whistling straits on september 23, 2021 in kohler, wisconsin photo by maddie meyerpga of americagetty images
Maddie Meyer/PGA of AmericaGetty Images

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, collapsed on a golf course on Sept. 23 and was brought to hospital.

Felton was playing as part of the Ryder Cup celebrity match on Whistling Straits Golf Course in Wisconsin, alongside sports pros including hockey players Teemu Selanne and Mike Eurzione, and speed skater Dan Jansen, according to Golf Digest.

A representative for the Professional Golfers' Association of America said in a statement, "In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

kohler, wisconsin september 23 tom felton is carted off the course after collapsing during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd ryder cup at whistling straits on september 23, 2021 in kohler, wisconsin photo by andrew redingtongetty images
Andrew RedingtonGetty Images

Felton was conscious while being carted off the course, but there have been no updates since.

It's unclear at what stage Felton collapsed, but his team did win the matches, according to Getty Images.

kohler, wisconsin september 23 l r tom felton, teemu selanne, toni kukoc, stephanie szostak, alessandro del piero, and sasha vujacic pose for photos with the trophy after winning the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd ryder cup at whistling straits on september 23, 2021 in kohler, wisconsin photo by maddie meyerpga of americagetty images
Maddie Meyer/PGA of AmericaGetty Images

Felton had recently posted a promo video for the Omega European Masters in which he participated, and a photo of himself practicing his swing. He captioned this photo, "Whack."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The actor, musician and keen sportsman had just celebrated his 34th birthday. He posted a black and white selfie on Instagram for the occasion, with the caption, "33 years done - good lord it’s been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour - let’s keep a good thing going - to the next 33 xx"

Commenting on his latest post, dedicated to his brother, a fan wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery x."

