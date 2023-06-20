Tom Holland Says Zendaya “Had a Lot to Put Up With” as He Filmed 'The Crowded Room'

Zendaya, according to her boyfriend Tom Holland, apparently put up with a lot as he filmed the new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room—not the least of which was his hair for the show. (The series is set in 1979, so, yeah.)
“In my career, I’ve always felt like I’ve been very good at leaving work at work, and for the first time, with The Crowded Room, it really did start bleeding into my personal life,” he told The Radio Times. “And I think a large reason for that is when you make a film, it only takes four months, and that would be considered a long film. But The Crowded Room, it’s 10 months of playing this character, day in and day out. I really did find myself kind of morphing with him in certain moments. And obviously I had that crazy hairstyle.”
Of his girlfriend, Holland said “And also, I had the bangs. Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months. It was rough.” Still on the hair theme, Holland admitted “I don’t like my hair being that dark. I really like how my hair is like my mum’s, kind of red. Yeah, it was tough. That was a part of the show that I don’t miss for sure.”
He continued of filming “I would come home from work, and I would see myself in the mirror, and I would see him. So it did take a while to figure out how to put him to bed and wake Tom up and get on with my life and be myself. But I figured out and was very happy and healthy.”
The Crowded Room is streaming now—bangs and all.
