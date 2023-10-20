Travis Kelce Splurged on a $6 Million Home for More Privacy Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce has closed on a $6 million home in the Kansas City area amid his burgeoning romance with Taylor Swift.
The KC Chiefs tight end reportedly felt "self-conscious" about his smaller former home, although based on a picture of that house published by TMZ, it looks pretty darn impressive to me.
Anyway, Kelce reportedly purchased this new, much more expensive house in order to find "more privacy," which will definitely be important as his relationship with Swift progresses.
The new place is basically a mansion, located in a gated community in the Leawood area of town. TMZ reports that it boasts a pool with a waterfall (???), a tennis and pickleball court, plus six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a total of 16,000 square feet and three acres of land. Haute Living published pictures of the property back in June.
Apparently, Kelce was looking for more privacy even before he started dating Swift, because fans were already posting themselves outside his house, but dating an international superstar definitely sealed the deal for him. But also... he must be thinking that this is a really serious relationship if he's willing to buy a house to make it work... I mean, right? Maybe this is wishful thinking... Probably mindless dreaming?
Also, let's remember that this is Kansas City we're talking about, not Bel Air: It was probably kind of hard to even find a property there that cost $6 million, since Zillow tells me that the average house price in the city is roughly $230k to, well, Bel Air's average house cost of $4 million. Like!!!
With that in mind, it sounds like Kelce can afford a big expense like this right now. The NFL pro is worth an estimated $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, and the New York Post reports that he is being paid $11.2 million this year compared to last year's $2.9 million—plus he has secured a bunch of lucrative endorsement deals as well, which can't hurt.
As for Kelce and Swift's relationship, it seems to be flourishing right now. Wishing these crazy kids all the best!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
