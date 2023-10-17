Taylor Swift Is "Unlike" Anyone Travis Kelce Has Dated Before, Source Says

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce has come as something of a surprise to her fans.

That's because the NFL pro seems like quite a different personality to some of the other people Swift has dated, such as Joe Alwyn, Calvin Harris, or Tom Hiddleston (he's not spindly and British, to begin with).

But it's not just on the popstar's side, apparently: An insider has just commented on how Swift represents quite the departure for Kelce's dating life—but in a good way.

"Taylor's unlike anyone Travis has dated before. It was very unexpected for his friends, but he's so into her and very, very happy," the source told People.

"Some people thought he was just joking around about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it."

Here, the insider is referencing the first inkling we had that something might be going on between the two, which is when Kelce admitted on his podcast that he tried to hit on her after one of her Eras Tour dates.

"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," the Chiefs tight end admitted. "I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings."

One way or another, it looks like Swift eventually got her hands on Kelce's number, since the two have reportedly been dating for a handful of weeks. In that time, the superstar has attended three Chiefs football games, and been photographed alongside the football player on three separate occasions—including on two dinner dates in New York City this weekend.

The rumored lovebirds are"having a great time getting to know one another" and "have introduced some of their friends to each other," People's source added.

"Everyone's getting along and seeing how much fun they have together. They make a very cute couple." I think we all agree on that point.