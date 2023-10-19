Travis Kelce "Supports Taylor Swift's Independence and Success" While Making Her "Feel Safe and Protected," Source Says

Y'all... Like many Swifties before me, I'm starting to think Travis Kelce might be "the 1" for Taylor Swift.
It's just, everything we hear about their relationship sounds so promising, and I really want them to be happy, to be honest.
The latest report makes it sound like Kelce is really giving, while also totally respecting Swift as her own woman, and I love it for them.
"Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by" a source just told Us Weekly, adding that the NFL pro "goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can."
For example, "Taylor couldn’t believe the massive bouquet of flowers Travis sent to her just because," the source revealed.
"He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success," they continued. This was especially evident when he stepped in as her security guard in New York City this past weekend.
Also, fans have been pointing out that all of this stands in such stark contrast to Swift's relationship with Joe Alwyn, with the two of them rarely (if ever) stepping out together.
In fact, the popstar and the British actor's relationship reportedly broke down in part because of Swift's level of fame, with one source saying earlier this year, "Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public. The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart."
Us Weekly's source also said, "Friends close to Taylor and Travis think they make an amazing power couple, and they couldn’t be happier for them." Is it me? Am I "friends close to Taylor and Travis???" Oh. Right. No. OK bye!
