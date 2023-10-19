Travis Kelce Addressed His Stint as Taylor Swift's Stand-In Security Guard: "I'm Protective"

Travis Kelce has addressed his stint as a stand-in security guard for Taylor Swift over the weekend, and I have... no notes.

"Did you get any pushback from any actual security guards about pushing them out of the way the one night?" his brother and New Heights podcast co-host Jason Kelce asked Travis on their latest episode, referring to reports from his date with Swift on Saturday night.

"Pushing them out of the way?" Travis said, sounding audibly shocked.

"I mean it's on camera, Travis," Jason teased him.

"I didn't push 'em," Travis corrected. "I placed my hand on the gentleman's back to let him know I was behind him. If I would have pushed him, he probably would have turned around and tased me."

Jason then joked that this sounded a lot like pushing, but Travis stood his ground, explaining that he was just trying to alert the security guard that he was about to open the door for Swift and that he shouldn't be concerned for the star's safety.

"Have you had to enact any security of your own? Do you feel like you're a security guard when you're with Taylor?" Jason asked.

"Like I'm part of the team?" Travis said, adding, "I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense of like, I’m a man in the situation, I’m like protective, yeah, for sure. You always kind of have that feeling or that self-awareness I guess."

Can we pause for a minute to notice that Travis actually called hanging out with Swift a date? Like, I know it was, but also this feels like the first real admission that they're dating, and I can't contain my little Swiftie heart right now.

All of this comes after a source revealed that, during the SNL after-party this past weekend, "At one point, [Travis] actually told [Swift's] security guard that he could step aside, like he'd take it from here." Urgh, love this so much.