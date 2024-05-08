Travis Kelce Lands First Major Acting Role in a Forthcoming Ryan Murphy Horror Series

Travis Kelce has been diversifying his professional portfolio as of late—the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is now hosting a reboot of the popular game show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? for Amazon Prime Video (his version will be called Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?), is producing documentaries (like one about Jean-Michel Basquiat called King Pleasure), co-hosting a podcast, “New Heights,” with his brother Jason, and, now, has taken on his first major acting role—in a Ryan Murphy-produced horror series, to boot.
A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1)
A photo posted by on
The Hollywood Reporter confirms Kelce’s casting in Grotesquerie, a forthcoming show co-starring Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance on FX. Nash-Betts confirmed Kelce’s involvement in the show in an Instagram video posted yesterday, although details remain scant and no details have been revealed about what role Kelce specifically will be playing. We do, however, have this teaser Murphy dropped back in February, featuring Nash-Betts’ voice “sounding very disturbed about a crime scene,” The Hollywood Reporter writes.
In Nash-Betts’ clip on social media, Kelce appears in a white shirt, wearing a big smile and revealing he’s “jumping into new territory.” Thankfully, he’s in good hands—Murphy is no stranger to the horror genre, having created the American Horror Story franchise. A former reality star (hello Catching Kelce!), Kelce continues to dip his toe into scripted projects, like hosting Saturday Night Live or producing the indie film My Dead Friend Zoe, which premiered at SXSW in March. But this does, indeed, mark new territory for one-half of the most famous couple in the world (Kelce dates some singer-songwriter you may have heard of named Taylor Swift).
Kelce showed his excitement by reposting Nash-Betts’ video via his Instagram Story and adding the caption “Steppin into a new world with one of the legends!” tagging Nash-Betts in the process.
According to Deadline, Grotesquerie is slated for a fall premiere—just in time for Kelce to return to the field as (yet again) a defending Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs.
A post shared by Ryan Murphy Productions (@ryanmurphyproductions)
A photo posted by on
“I like to have exciting things going on,” Kelce told People. “And sure enough, I’m out here in the entertainment world trying to dabble into that before I get back locked in on football and knowing that that’s going to be my focus until I’m done playing.” He added, “But to dabble around in the entertainment space is something that I’m really interested in.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
20 J.Crew Summer Sale Finds for Your Next Getaway
From swimsuits to beach bags to linen resort wear, we've got your entire packing list in one place.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Prince William Preparing to Spend His First Night Away From Kate Middleton Since Her Cancer Diagnosis
The Prince of Wales returned to public-facing royal duties last month.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Katie Holmes Gives a Rising Jacket Trend Her Stamp of Approval
And she layered it in the most unexpected way.
By India Roby Published
-
Travis Kelce Accepts Friendship Bracelet From Young Fan at Miami Grand Prix
Too cute!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Just Became the NFL's Highest Paid Tight End
He's thriving.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift “Wants a Happy Ending” with Travis Kelce, and Hopes “He Doesn’t Get Freaked Out About the Fame”
The couple just returned from a private couples’ getaway with friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
How Does Travis Kelce Feel About Taylor Swift Writing New Songs About Ex Joe Alwyn?
The real test of any relationship: a breakup album.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Taking the Guesswork Out of It, Travis Kelce Jokes (Maybe?) That He’s Already Got His First Kid’s Name Picked Out
Of life right now, Kelce said “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Returned to the U.S. from This Caribbean Getaway
They're still in the honeymoon phase.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Travis Kelce: Super Bowl Champion. Swiftie. Game Show Host?
Kelce is reportedly in talks to host a reboot of a once beloved game show.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Heidi Montag Thinks Travis Kelce Is "The One" for Taylor Swift
You're not alone, Heidi.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published