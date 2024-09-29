Taylor Swift is Apparently Teaching Travis Kelce How to Cook and Clean

In addition to selling out stadiums across the globe, inspiring more than 35,000 of her fans to register to vote, and making the already popular National Football League (NFL) even more popular, pop superstar Taylor Swift is also teaching her boyfriend how to adult.

In a recent interview with Extra TV, Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, revealed that while her son is a 3-time Super Bowl champion, game show host, and budding actor, he can't cook or clean.

“He can’t clean. He can’t cook,” the matriarch of the Kelce household said, before admitting that her son is “getting a little better.”

“I think he’s getting some help,” she continued, apparently referring to Swift, who is known for her cooking prowess.

"What's beautiful, and also frustrating, is that she can also just cook like a random, 3-star Michelin, Italian meal," actor Channing Tatum recently revealed. “She’ll be like, “What do we want to eat tonight? Give me a genre.’ And then all of a sudden we’ll be like, “Italian.” And then she’ll just whip out a risotto.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the football field at the 2024 AFC Championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, we don't have to take Tatum's word for it. In a video posted to promote The Tortured Poets Department album and Swift's hit single "Fortnight," the singer and Kelce could be seen cooking together, prompting the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to touch on his girlfriend's cooking prowess during a press conference. .

"I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I would rather just keep personal," the NFL star said at the time. “Taylor makes a great pop tart and cinnamon roll."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swift also talked about her love of cooking (and how much she loves it when her friends love cooking as much as she does) during a brief cameo on her BFF Selena Gomez's hit cooking show, Selena + Chef.

Share your â€œfortnightâ€ recap with #ForAFortnightChallenge ðŸ¤ brought to you by YouTube Shorts - YouTube Watch On

"The fact that you guys are cooking together, it's pretty great," Swift told Gomez, referring to the episode in which the Only Murders in the Building star cooks virtually with famous chef Roy Choi. "I'm really envious."

"It's her love language," Gomez added, referring to Swift's love of cooking, going on to say that Swift is "her big cooking person."