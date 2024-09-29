Taylor Swift is Apparently Teaching Travis Kelce How to Cook and Clean
"I think he's getting some help," the NFL star's mom said, alluding to her son's better half.
In addition to selling out stadiums across the globe, inspiring more than 35,000 of her fans to register to vote, and making the already popular National Football League (NFL) even more popular, pop superstar Taylor Swift is also teaching her boyfriend how to adult.
In a recent interview with Extra TV, Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, revealed that while her son is a 3-time Super Bowl champion, game show host, and budding actor, he can't cook or clean.
“He can’t clean. He can’t cook,” the matriarch of the Kelce household said, before admitting that her son is “getting a little better.”
“I think he’s getting some help,” she continued, apparently referring to Swift, who is known for her cooking prowess.
"What's beautiful, and also frustrating, is that she can also just cook like a random, 3-star Michelin, Italian meal," actor Channing Tatum recently revealed. “She’ll be like, “What do we want to eat tonight? Give me a genre.’ And then all of a sudden we’ll be like, “Italian.” And then she’ll just whip out a risotto.”
Of course, we don't have to take Tatum's word for it. In a video posted to promote The Tortured Poets Department album and Swift's hit single "Fortnight," the singer and Kelce could be seen cooking together, prompting the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to touch on his girlfriend's cooking prowess during a press conference. .
"I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I would rather just keep personal," the NFL star said at the time. “Taylor makes a great pop tart and cinnamon roll."
Swift also talked about her love of cooking (and how much she loves it when her friends love cooking as much as she does) during a brief cameo on her BFF Selena Gomez's hit cooking show, Selena + Chef.
"The fact that you guys are cooking together, it's pretty great," Swift told Gomez, referring to the episode in which the Only Murders in the Building star cooks virtually with famous chef Roy Choi. "I'm really envious."
"It's her love language," Gomez added, referring to Swift's love of cooking, going on to say that Swift is "her big cooking person."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
