Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Inspires New Lifetime Movie
The holiday film will focus on “the possibility of a love that can shine even under the bright lights of fame."
It finally happened: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's whirlwind romance has inspired a new Lifetime movie.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cable network will premiere the film Christmas in the Spotlight as part of "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday programming.
The film centers around a pop star named Bowyn who has endured her fair share of failed relationships until she meets a professional football player at one of her concerts.
Sound familiar?
According to the film's description, as reported by the outlet, once the pair go public people begin "questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show, the pressure mounts from the press, paparazzi, their fans and even their family."
The film is considered a holiday movie because, according to the description, “the pair has until the end of the holiday season to decide if they want to stay together, or let it go down in flames."
As the publication notes, even if the film is not "officially" inspired by Swift and Kelce's real-life romance, the similarities between fact and fiction are striking.
In a previous interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kelce discussed the beginning o the pair's relationship and how he essentially manifested their romance.
"She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said, referring to the text message he first received from Swift after he called her out on his hit podcast New Heights.
"She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but…when she came to Arrowhead [Stadium, in KC], they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures…in front of my locker," he continued, alluding to their "meant to be" romance.
"When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there," he continued. "Everybody around me telling me: Don’t f*** this up! And me sitting here saying: Yeah—got it."
Swift also discussed the start of the pair's relationship in her TIME's Person of the Year interview.
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said at the time. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
Since going public with their relationship, the couple have been the target of online conspiracy theories, including the claim that their relationship is a sham (just like the film).
However, those closest to both Swift and Kelce say the two have "never been happier."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
