Uh Oh, Is That a Hickey on Travis Kelce’s Neck...?

Let's get to the bottom of the latest Swiftie mystery.

Travis Kelce
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fleurine Tideman
By Fleurine Tideman
published

Swifties are known to be ruthless in their detective skills. They'll take a seemingly harmless Instagram post and discover twenty supposed clues in it. Often, these are Easter eggs left by their leader, Taylor Swift. Other times, blue nail polish is just blue nail polish.

Well, the Swifties have struck again, and this time, they've struck their attention on her boyfriend (and soon-to-be fiance??) Travis Kelce.

Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and fans believe they've spotted something during one of his games.

In photos taken on the 17th of December, fans have noticed a mark on Kelce's neck, which they believe to be a hickey. Obviously, we're all assuming this hickey would be given by Swift, as otherwise, Kelce better start running from the wrath of the Swifties.

Fans quickly took to social media to discuss whether or not this was a hickey. They weren't the only ones, as even Sports TV host Pat McAfee took time out of his show to discuss the mark.

He said, "That made me think him and Taylor as just having fun. Sucking necks."

Well, is it a hickey?

We can't be sure, but most likely, it is just a scratch or bruise obtained during the game. Photos taken before the game don't show the mark, and Kelce is noticeably not wearing one of his trademark turtlenecks. We all know that The Hickey Code calls for turtlenecks or scarves, both of which wouldn't be out of place in this frosty winter weather.

Or is he trying to use reverse psychology on us...? It seems a little too perfect that there are photos perfectly showing his neck before the game. Hmm...

I'm sure the subject will come up on Kelce's podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, soon enough.

Until then, we're on Team Not a Hickey, but let us know if you disagree.

Travis Kelce

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Travis Kelce

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Topics
Taylor Swift
Fleurine Tideman
Fleurine Tideman
Freelance Writer

Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸