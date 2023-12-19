Taylor Swift's Dad Scott Shared Out Her Birthday Cake at Recent Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift's dad Scott Swift is the sweetest—literally.

ICYMI, Scott attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots with his famous daughter on Sunday, which incidentally was just days after her 34th birthday.

In a TikTok video, Scott can be seen happily handing out his daughter's many-layered Milk Bar birthday cake to some fans sitting in the adjacent suite to the Swifts as the superstar herself looks on and smiles at her dad's kind gesture.

Commenters were obsessed with the move, with one person writing, "They are so lucky to have each other, an incredibly talented daughter and a proud dad."

Someone else said, "Papa Swift is precious"

Scott is clearly very supportive of Taylor's relationship with football player boyfriend Travis Kelce, since he's even willing to cheer for the Chiefs despite being a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan (incidentally Travis' brother Jason Kelce's team).

Also, there are (as of yet extremely unconfirmed) rumors that Travis asked Scott for permission to marry Taylor, and that the dad of two was all too happy to oblige.

"Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring," a source told Page Six.

On Travis' side, Taylor seems to have been equally embraced by his family. She regularly sits with Mama Donna Kelce while cheering on the Chiefs, and Donna herself has shared how much she likes her maybe-possibly-future-daughter-in-law on several occasions now.

Love how much support there is on all sides here!