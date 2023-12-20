As Engagement Rumors Swirl, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make Plans for Christmas and New Year's Eve Together

December is turning out to be quite the month for Swelce! First, Taylor Swift was named TIME's Person of the Year and Spotify's Top Global Artist. Then Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated her 34th birthday in New York, and she received quite the birthday gift from her home state of Pennsylvania. And now, it's time for the holidays, which sources confirm the couple will be spending together.

Swifties (like this writer) are relieved to hear this, and not just for the cute Christmas photos that are sure to come of the loving couple. But can you imagine the lyric potential about a romantic Christmas together? Or from sharing that special kiss at midnight on December 31?

Swift already has one song called "New Year's Day" (it makes me cry literally every time), but this could be a chance to write one titled "New Year's Eve" about her new boyfriend.

Or should I say, fiancé? As rumors are still swirling about a potential engagement between these two lovebirds, which some believe was confirmed by Swift's friend, Keleigh Teller...

As we wait for an engagement reveal that will no doubt be bursting with Swift's iconic Easter eggs (or perhaps even a song!), we get to enjoy all the recent Swelce sightings at Chiefs games.

Swift was accompanied by her father, Scott Swift, for a game last Sunday. Days after the star's birthday, Scott handed out slices of birthday cake to some fans sitting near them.

Perhaps it was after this game that Kelce asked for Papa Swift's blessing to marry his daughter. Not that she needs her permission, as Swift is most definitely "The Man" of her own life.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift has quickly become beloved by Kelce's inner circle, including the Chiefs' owner, Clark Hunt. He even gave Swift a birthday gift last week, and his daughter and wife took photos with her.

Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar is also firmly on Team Swift, as he gushed to Audacy's AM 560 Sports WQAM about meeting her at Kelce's home pre-game. Apparently, she even convinced him to break his juice diet with one of her delicious homemade cinnamon rolls. Yeah, she bakes too! And I doubt she uses a Betty Crocker mix like the rest of us.

I have no doubt Swift will be whipping up more treats on Christmas for Kelce to enjoy post-game. That's right, Kelce has to work Christmas and New Year's Day, as he has games to win. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end doesn't seem fazed by this, especially as he'll have a very special fan cheering him on.

Since both games will take place in Kansas City, Swelce will be spending the holidays there, likely in Kelce's new 6 million dollar home, bought in October—it's no Christmas Tree Farm, but it will have to do!